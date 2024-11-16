Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Any challenge may need an unorthodox approach—use your wits and be discreet. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to avoid food that does not suit them.

Life tip: Ask for help when you need it, and do not be afraid to admit when you do not know something. Be patient and don’t expect immediate results.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Keep communication simple and unambiguous to avoid misunderstandings. Older Taureans need to take extra care of themselves.

Life tip: Be patient and make well thought out decisions instead of rushing. Use your imagination to come up with practical solutions to any challenges.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make any commitment only once you completely understand what you are getting into. Think before you speak, and be the mature one in any disagreements.

Life tip: Pull yourself out of any rut you find yourself in. Explore the options available to you, and don’t limit yourself to what you think is possible.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Make sure you understand any comply with local laws if you are working on an international project. Avoid making any extreme lifestyle changes in a rush.

Life tip: Accept help when you need it without feeling guilty about it. You do not have to do everything all by yourself.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Take a closer look for clarity in any situation which would need a completely disciplined approach. Focus on making small, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Life tip: Make time for yourself no matter how busy you are. Indulge in self care and perhaps perusing a hobby to de stress regularly.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Take a little extra care of yourself, and consult your doctor immediately if you feel unwell. Avoid talking about personal matters with colleagues and casual friends.

Life tip: Do not settle for less than you deserve—set your standards high, and act in the manner an individual of high value would.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Maintain a disciplined approach if you have too much to do within limited time. Double check any facts and data, and make sure you are updated with anything new in your work industry.

Life tip: Sign up with any expensive gym only if you are completely committed to it. Make sure you drink enough water.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

A small issue can get blown out of proportion if you don’t handle it in the correct way. Make sure you drink enough water and get restful sleep.

Life tip: Dream big and remain positive—see yourself succeeding even if you think you are not qualified for a particular endeavor.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

This is a positive time for international projects. Seniors might want to get a complete health check done.

Life tip: Pay attention to your thoughts—it is important to focus on what you want, rather than what you fear. Avoid slipping into negativity.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make well thought out, bold choices, and believe in yourself. Older Capricorns dealing with chronic health issue may need to dig deeper to find ways to help them deal with it.

Life tip: Prioritise and do not get distracted. Delegate what you can—do not waste time on things you do not really need to.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Avoid socialising and networking where it does not benefit you. Taking what people say at face value might cause complications for you if you don’t figure out their agenda.

Life tip: Take time out for yourself to think about what it is you truly want. Plan your next steps accordingly, and have faith in yourself.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make important decisions after careful thought and if you are willing to deal with the results of your choices. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Life tip: Be willing to let go of things if you want life to change. The only way to make space for something new is to let go of the old.