Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Making right choices is essential, especially if there is no coming back from the decision you make. Avoid taking financial risks, even if you feel you can afford to.

Relationship tip: Make an effort to do your part in keeping communication clear and prompt. Singles are in a positive phase, but should take any new equation slowly.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Efficient time management is needed if you have too much on your plate or a strict deadline. Let go of the past if it is holding you back.

Relationship tip: Those facing challenges in their marriage or relationship may decide to make an important decision. This is a positive time for singles.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Say what you need to at work, without getting into arguments. Be very careful while making any new investments or juggling finances around.

Relationship tip: Small gestures to show you care will go a long way. Make time for friends you know genuinely care for you in an unconditional manner.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be very mindful of what you say while interacting with seniors. Avoid eating street food even if it is freshly cooked.

Relationship tip: Listen to your intuition if you feel someone is not being honest with you. Singles should weigh the pros and cons before getting into a long distance relationship.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make the most of opportunities as soon as they come your way. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons working with their family business.

Relationship tip: Make an effort to maintain a cheerful atmosphere at home. Singles may want to date around for now rather than making a commitment to one person.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Handle competitive colleagues and any business competitors in a subtle way, Make sure you get enough restful sleep.

Relationship tip: Clarity in your expectations from others and yourself would be needed if you want to avoid unnecessary arguments. Singles are in a positive phase.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Take help when you need it, and just do the best you can if you have too much to do and not enough time. Spend mindfully, and don’t waste money on unnecessary things.

Relationship tip: Focus on the present, rather than what has happened in the past. Be very clear with your expectations and the choices you want to make.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think before you post anything controversial online—whether on social media or chats. Those with a busy social life might want to step back from overindulging.

Relationship tip: Family time is important, even if you are very busy with work and other commitments. Those going through a relationship challenge might need to make a decision.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Try not make impulsive decisions. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons and professionals.

Relationship tip: Know which friends you can trust, especially if you don’t want to be gossiped about. Handle situations at home very promptly.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Step back from any unnecessarily complicated situation as quickly as possible. Be mindful with money matters, and do not spend unnecessarily.

Relationship tip: Don’t let your mood affect your behavior during any family gathering or party with friends. Any relationship challenges need to be dealt with realistically.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be proactive if you have to deal with difficult colleagues. Those who want to make lifestyle changes should think the process out carefully and take it slowly.

Relationship tip: Focus on the friends you know you can trust, rather than those who cannot. A small quarrel can blow out of proportion if you do not handle it promptly.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Be clear your wants before making big decisions. Those with high blood pressure or heart related issues need to take care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to any matter at home that needs resolution. An elder may have a different perspective and invaluable advice.