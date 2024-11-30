Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Handle money matters with care—have a financial plan and budget in place. Avoid overthinking and trying to control any situations you have no control over.

Career tip: Those negotiating a new contract need to be sure they are well prepared. This is a positive time for those who are up for a promotion.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

If signing any legal documents, make sure the paperwork is absolutely correct. Time spent with friends would be enjoyable.

Career tip: Decisions need to be thought through before taking any major decisions. Avoid talking about your personal life with colleagues.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Finding the balance between your personal and professional life may be a challenge. Try not to waste time on unnecessary tasks.

Career tip: Find solutions and alternate opportunities if you are in the middle of a challenging situation. This is a positive time for new start ups and small businesses.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Pay attention to advice from someone you trust. Those attending a family function or reunion would have a good time. Handle annoying relatives with diplomacy.

Career tip: Make sure you have every document needed if you are applying for any government permissions. Avoid getting into emotional entanglements at work.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be very clear if you do not want to take on certain responsibilities because you do not have the time. Take a day off if you feel unwell, and do not push your self beyond a point.

Career tip: Pay attention to the small details and recheck work multiple times if needed. Any challenges may need unconventional, yet valid solutions.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Put in your best without expectations, and be willing to learn from any mistakes you might make. Take a little extra care of your health.

Career tip: Listen to your inner guidance if you need to make an important decision. Be strategic while handling any extra curious, overbearing colleagues.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Work through any challenges in a systematic and disciplined manner. Those on a strict budget need to be very careful not to overspend.

Career tip: Those negotiating a new contract should be prepared before getting into meetings. Finish work on time and consciously avoid procrastination.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Those dealing with a legal matter need to be clear about the outcome. Stay away from stressful situations as far as you can.

Career tip: Ask for help if you need it, and make sure you understand any new project’s needs. This is a positive time for self employed professionals.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Any new investment or changes in your portfolio should be made only after careful analysis. Singles might want to avoid getting entangled with anyone who has a complicated life.

Career tip: Be very clear with timelines, and make sure you stick to them. Avoid spending time with colleagues who like to gossip and waste time.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Choose wisely if you have multiple options, and look at situations from a long term perspective. This is a good time to take a hobby to the next level.

Career tip: Those working on an international project must understand the practical as well as legal requirements completely. An idea that seems small has potential.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Handle circumstances as they are, rather than indulging in wishful thinking. Listen to your intuition if you feel you need to make any lifestyle changes.

Career tip: Clarity in what you want is needed if you have an important meeting with your boss lined up. Take help from colleagues if you need to.