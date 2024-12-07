Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Aries

March 21 – April 19

An issue from the past could reappear, and you would need to work on it instead of trying to sweap it under the rug. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Health tip: Do your research before starting new treatment if you have a chronic ailment. Those with kidney related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Think carefully before you speak, and avoid getting into arguments at work. Try not to overspend while socialising with friends.

Health tip: Double check if you have had any diagnostic tests done, as you could have been misdiagnosed. Remain disciplined with any small lifestyle changes you make.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Handle competitive colleagues in a way that is not too obvious, but sends the message across. Cut your losses with any investment that is not doing well.

Health tip: Those sensitive to smells which give them a headache need to avoid triggers. Make sure you take any prescription medication as prescribed by your doctor.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Focus on what you can do, rather than what you feel is not possible. A conservative approach to investments would work best for now—don’t take financial risks.

Health tip: Those with hip and pelvic related issues need to take a little extra care. Make sure you understand the pros and cons before going in for any elective surgery.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Handle restrictions as best possible. Self employed businesspersons and professionals should make the most of even the smallest opportunities.

Health tip: Avoid trying any medically unverified therapies you may have seen online. Focus instead on making the lifestyle changes you know you need to, even if it is challenging.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Maintain your focus even if you are faced with any disruptions that are out of your control. Be proactive while handling finances and investments.

Health tip: Make sure you drink enough water, even if you don’t feel particularly thirsty. Seniors need to be mindful about what they eat.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Reply to emails, text messages and phone calls as promptly as you can. Avoid impulsively overspending if you want to make a large purchase.

Health tip: Those dealing with any hormonal issue might want to try and make a few lifestyle changes before getting onto heavy medication. Try and avoid junk food.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Handle legal matters promptly and decisively. Cut your losses if you find yourself in a situation that is going nowhere and keeping you stuck in a loop.

Health tip: Any chronic health issue would just have to be managed as best possible. Do your research before trying any home remedies, and listen to your body.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Those going through a breakup should do what is right. Think before you speak, and only say as much is necessary.

Health tip: Get a second opinion before any long term treatment. Seniors may want to slow down a little and make sure they get enough rest.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at all your options before making any decision, especially if it has legal ramifications. This is a positive time for friendships and relationships.

Health tip: Make sure you meet the right practitioner if you need to consult a specialist. Those with heart and high blood pressure issues should take a little extra care of themselves.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Those working exclusively online should beware of hackers. Be proactive with investments, and avoid spending unnecessarily.

Health tip: Those prone to throat infections should avoid environments that might trigger it. Make sure you get enough restful sleep every night.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Balance responsibilities well, and give what is important priority. Singles who have met someone new should take to the equation slowly.

Health tip: Those who suffer from asthma and are on medication might need to see their doctor for a change in dose. Avoid complicated lifestyle choices.