Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Let any situation that is slow moving or stuck happen at it’s own pace. Take on any debt only if you are very sure you can pay it off on time.

Career tip: Make the most of what is possible if you feel you are in a routine, slightly monotonous phase at work. Look at ways to improve your soft skills.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Those dealing with a legal situation must make sure they get advice from the right expert. Do not take financial decisions emotionally.

Career tip: Right timing is important if you want to make any changes in your career trajectory or profile. Avoid getting into gossip sessions with colleagues.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Choose what you know will work best from a long term perspective, and don’t expect perfect answers. Those on a budget need to avoid unnecessary shopping.

Career tip: Double check data and documents before sending them out. Make sure your professional network has the right people for your goals.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This is a good time to review your investment portfolio and make any changes you might need to. Those who want to conceive a child are in a positive phase.

Career tip: Make sure you keep receipts of all conversations with clients and colleagues. Self-employed businesspersons need to stick to budgets very strictly.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Deal with any challenging situation promptly, and don’t make it more difficult than it has to be. Avoid spending time with people who are negative and complain all the time.

Career tip: Remain on good terms with colleagues, but do not allow anyone to undermine the hard work you put in. Pay attention to details and double check work.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Speak your mind, but be diplomatic—harsh words will not make a situation better. Let go of what is not it your control.

Career tip: Those with international projects or clients need to be very mindful about cultural differences and expectations. Maintain a professional attitude if you have to deal with difficult people.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle any restrictive situation as best possible and in a very prompt manner. Listen to your intuition if you have to deal with any possible legal matters.

Career tip: Focus on stability, even if it seems mundane and routine. A situation may not be exactly as it seems, and you should not take what colleagues say at face value.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be very clear about your expectations if you need to have a conversation with someone at home or with a very close friend. Avoid spending too much time on social media.

Career tip: Do not let go of any opportunity just because they seem very small. This is a positive time for those working on international projects.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Being around the right people is important, and you might want to step back from those who create stress. Make any new investments only after careful research.

Career tip: Learning new skills would eventually pays off, even if it does not seem so at the moment. Avoid talking about your personal life with colleagues.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Those with multiple options need to make thought out decisions. Take extra care of yourself if you have heart or high blood issues.

Career tip: Know what makes you fulfilled at work. Handle any overbearing seniors or colleagues in an intelligent manner.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Doing what is right may not always be the easy choice, especially if you feel you might lose out in some way. Make sure your accounts are up

to date.

Career tip: Go over the small details and nuances if you are working on a presentation. Do not let work pile up because you feel you have enough time to complete it.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Walking away might actually bring balance into your life. This is a good time for singles who are sure about what they want.

Career tip: Make any decisions only when you have all the information you need. Those working from home need to be extra disciplined and stick to timelines.