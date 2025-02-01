Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be prompt with communication, and choose your words carefully. This is a positive time for family finances and inheritance.

Health tip: Those with a chronic health issue must follow their doctors’ guidance meticulously. Take a little extra care if you have a heart problem or high blood pressure.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Find the professional-personal balance that works for you from a long-term perspective. This is a good time for those whose work is basically online.

Health tip: Don’t ignore any niggling issue as it could quickly get worse. Seniors need to take a little extra care of themselves if dealing with a chronic illness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Try not to let any false sense of entitlement get the better of you, even if you do think you deserve it. Handle bosses and seniors with intelligence.

Health tip: Make an effort to eat healthy as much as possible, especially if you have a busy schedule. Those with heart related health issues need to take extra care of themselves.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Look below the surface, as a situation may not be exactly as it seems. Make sure you fulfill family responsibilities to the best of your abilities.

Health tip: Try to completely understand what you are getting into if you want to commit to a lifestyle change. Take small, achievable steps to better your health.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Approach challenges from a position of strength. Self employed businesspersons may want to look at a business option from a different perspective.

Health tip: Make sure your workout is age and energy appropriate. Those with sensitive immune systems need to be careful—don’t overexert yourself.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look at changing situations from a fresh perspective to make the most of it. This is a good time to learn a skill or take one to the next level.

Health tip: Those who eat out regularly should make as healthy as possible choices. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child, even if you need medical intervention.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Don’t take advice you are given blindly—weigh out the pros and cons of each choice. Time management is essential if you have too much to do in vey less time.

Health tip: Make sure you get at least some exercise every day, even if you’re very busy. Those with hip related issues need to take a extra care of themselves.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think before you post online, even if you are being sarcastic or joking. Let go of the past, but learn from the challenges you have faced.

Health tip: Cut out habits that you know are not good for you. Seniors who have challenges with balance and walking need to take a little extra care.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Try not to spend unnecessarily, even if you can afford to. A situation may need a changed perspective to make the most from it.

Health tip: Try and eat freshly cooked food if you tend to eat out very often. Those with kidney related health issues should consult their doctor if they feel unwell.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Impulsive decisions need to be balanced with practical ones. Be mindful about what you say and how if you get into a difference of opinion with anyone.

Health tip: Make sure you have all the information you need if you have to make any big health decisions. Take extra care of your digestive system.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Know your options before making any big decisions. This is a good time for self employed persons working with their family business.

Health tip: Take care of your throat, if your work requires you to speak a lot. Avoid any alternate therapy unless you trust the practitioner.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Let go and move on from situations that no longer serve any purpose. Make the most of any unexpected opportunity without expecting too much.

Health tip: Those with a sensitive immune system should avoid triggers. This is a positive time if you want to conceive a child.