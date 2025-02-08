Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Take your time if you are dealing with a situation you are unsure about, or you feel you can not trust the people involved. Be very clear about your goals.

Life tip: Memories are important, but you should not live in the past. Work on incorporating the lessons of the past into the present.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Maintain a sense of balance and do not let yourself get carried away by emotions. Be mindful that you take advice from only someone you know you can trust.

Life tip: Make the most of opportunities, and do not focus on what you feel is not perfect. The past need not repeat itself if you make well thought out decisions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Those working in a big organization need to follow official rules and protocols. Avoid getting into a quarrel with your spouse or partner.

Life tip: Focus on creating stability both in your personal as well as professional life. Handle any challenging situations in a mature manner.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Let go of situations that don’t work for you, and be patient with any slow moving situations. Think about what you want before making any important decisions.

Life tip: Maintain integrity and discipline, even if you are tempted to take the easy way out. Put your best into everything you do, no matter how small it is.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Use the past as a reference to what you need to do differently now. Those with complicated finances should not juggle between investments too much.

Life tip: Step into your strengths, and take on a leadership position if needed. You are capable of handling whatever life sends your way.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look beyond the surface if you need to gather information before making any decision. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be very careful about what they eat.

Life tip: Focus on maintaining stability in all aspects of your life – each area is important, and needs to be given it’s due priority.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

This isn’t the time to take unnecessary risks, as people around you have their own agenda. Seniors need to be very mindful of their balance, as they could have a fall.

Life tip: Look for small ways to make your day smoother and manage your time better. Let go of what is not in your control, and focus

on the present rather than the future.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be persistent disciplined in the face of any challenges. Avoid unnecessary emotional discussions with family and friends.

Life tip: Look at situations from a realistic perspective rather than an idealized one. Remember that not everyone might agree with your point of view.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Choose your words carefully, especially if you need to reply to any written message. Small changes to your diet will make a big difference if you remain consistent.

Life tip: Focus on living a peaceful life and try to stay away from other peoples’ drama. Spend time with those you know genuinely care about you.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Go with the flow if you’re not sure what the goal is in a situation. Pay attention to small details which could end up being very important.

Life tip: Not everything is about, or can be judged by money. Also pay attention to the other, finer and more emotional aspects of life to bring balance to your days.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Those with an unfixed routine must ensure that they make the most of their working time. Don’t let anyone undermine your hard work.

Life tip: Work with integrity and discipline, and don’t use shortcuts even if you are tempted to. Put in your best in everything you do.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Have a basic plan in place, but be flexible if you are in the midst of negotiation. Those with gastric health issues need to be careful.

Life tip: Let go of any negative thoughts, and incorporate the lessons and strengths of the past into the present. Consciously work on creating a pleasant atmosphere at home.