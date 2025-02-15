Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

A new idea has potential, but you need to work with people who put in their best. Make the most of the advantages you have while dealing with competitive situations.

Relationship tip: Ensure you have correct information before confronting anyone. This is a good omen for those who want a child.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Any stressful situation may not be as bad as you think—be open to alternate ways of handling it. Handle negativity with humor.

Relationship tip: Listen to your intuition, and ignore unsolicited advice given by even will-wishers. A younger person in the family may be in the need of support and advice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be prompt while handling any paperwork and/or legal matters. Self employed professionals need to be clear about their future career goals.

Relationship tip: Think before you speak, and avoid being hurtful even if you feel you are justified. Singles should be very clear about their interests and what they want.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle any situation from the past in a correct and traditional manner. Ask for advice from someone you trust if you find yourself stuck in a situation.

Relationship tip: Maintain a peaceful environment at home, and avoid taking sides in a quarrel. An elder may need extra care.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Put in your best, and be willing to learn efficient ways of doing routine tasks. This is a positive time for property matters, especially for family or ancestral ones.

Relationship tip: Try not to complicate what is possibly a very simple matter Those going through a break up should make a clean end to the relationship.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

A traditional approach to handling a situation may be appropriate, even if you feel it is too conventional. Avoid overindulging in food you know doesn’t suit you.

Relationship tip: Be honest with yourself and others, especially while dealing with any tricky situation. Avoid getting into any quarrel online or over text messages.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Focus on, and make a success of what you have, rather than worrying about what is lost, or not in your control. Take help when you need it.

Relationship tip: Be willing to make necessary changes, even if you would rather not deal with them. Focus on creating stability and resilience.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Take advice from someone you trust, even if it is something you would rather not hear. Be practical with financial choices, especially if you are on a budget.

Relationship tip: Try to keep in touch with family and friends abroad. Think twice before bluntly speaking, even if you are right.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Habits, even good ones can be addictive, and you might need to modify your routine to work with changes. Avoid overspending unnecessarily.

Relationship tip: Singles may prefer to avoid rushing into things before making a choice. A younger person in the family may be in need of guidance and support.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at a situation from a real and unfiltered perspective when you make any decision. Focus on investing more.

Relationship tip: Be honest with yourself if you need to make any changes in handling a relationship or friendship. Clarity in communication is crucial.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Know what you are getting into before rushing in, or try to change a situation. Some may need to drastically change their spending habits.

Relationship tip: Those who need to make an important decision should be sure of the consequences. Let go of people who are only negative and constantly put you down.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make sure you do not replace one habit with another while making a lifestyle change. Wait for the right moment before speaking up.

Relationship tip: Make sure you have all the information you need before replying to any text message. Singles should avoid trying to get close to someone who already has many admirers.