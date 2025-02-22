Breaking News
Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 February,2025 12:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.


AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Do not let the past affect the choices you make today. Those who spend a lot of time online should disconnect from devices an hour before they sleep.
Career tip: Those in challenging work environments need to do their best. Do not allow yourself to get distracted by anything unnecessary.


TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Handle any competitive situation with a cool mind. Any new idea may need a lot of work before it is viable – you need to be very practical in the choices you make.
Career tip: Keep the long term in mind while making career decisions. A new project might require thorough planning and research.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Take care of your health and don’t neglect basic things like getting proper sleep and eating healthy. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with family and friends.
Career tip: Handle any problems before they get out of control. Those with a home based business are in a positive phase, and should make the most of it.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Make decisions from as objectivly as possible, and maintain a sense of humour. This is a positive time for long term investments.
Career tip: Avoid difficult colleagues as much as possible, and be very careful about what you say around them. Double check all information before getting into a client meeting.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Any new opportunities would need immediate action without any kind of procrastination. Listen to your intuition while making any financial decisions.
Career tip: Those working in a traditional organisations should follow protocol and procedures. Freelancers are in a positive phase and should make the most of it.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Re-check ticket and hotel bookings if you need to travel. Those with heart or high blood pressure related health issues need to take extra care of themselves.
Career tip: Those with international projects and clients may face a few delays and challenges. Reply to emails and messages promptly and efficiently.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Do what is right, even if you feel it might be unfair—it will work out for the best in the long run. This is a positive time for property matters, both buying and selling
Career tip: Verify any gossip before you act on it, as you may not know all  the relevant details. Those who need to make a career decision should choose carefully.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Deal with any stressful situations without losing your temper. Avoid any extremes in your diet and exercise habits, and get enough sleep.
Career tip: A small project may have potential if handled correctly. Do not allow yourself to get distracted by unnecessary information and data which is no longer valid.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Look at all possible outcomes before making  any impulsive decisions. Listen to your inner voice when it is calm and you are at peace with what you need to do.
Career tip: Those with international clients need to understand the culture, and approach handling work accordingly. Give older projects the attention they need.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Avoid unnecessary expenses if you are on a tight budget. Singles who have met someone new should avoid rushing into making a commitment.
Career tip: Those facing challenges at work need to be careful and strategic while handling colleagues. Learn form mistakes made by seniors.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Listen to your intuition and not your ego while dealing with challenging people or situations. This is a good time to hone a skill or hobby.
Career tip: Maintain strict discipline if you have a tight deadline for an important project. This is a good time for meetings, negotiations and interviews.

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Any stressful situation may not be as bad as it seems, especially if handled correctly. Take care of your health without being extreme.
Career tip: A small opportunity could lead to something bigger for self employed professionals and freelancers. Avoid oversharing any personal details with colleagues and clients.

