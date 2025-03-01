Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Balancing your professional and personal life may be easier than expected—you just need to make conscious choices. Avoid any risky investments..

Career tip: Do not make any important medical decisions before weighing all options. Those with gastric issues need to take extra care about what they eat.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level. Make financial choices and decisions only after careful examination.

Career tip: Focus on making small changes that will impact your health in the long term. Take extra care of your throat if you are prone to coughs.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Any property matters need to be handled carefully, especially if it is a legal issue. Deal with relationship or friendship issues promptly. Don’t take the other person for granted.

Career tip: Those prone to migraines sould avoid triggering environments and foods. Make efforts to include at least one healthy habit into your daily routine.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Let go of the past. Try not to blame yourself for any mistakes you think you may have made. Avoid any complicated investments.

Career tip: Those with respiratory issues should make sure they take their medication efficiently. Drink enough water, according to your individual needs.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

If fearful, one can find it difficult to balancing what they want and what is right. Stay out of any office politics at work.

Career tip: Seniors need to take extra care of themselves. Avoid extremes in your diet and fitness plans—take a balanced and holistic approach to your health.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be clear in your expectations during any negotiations. This is a positive time for long term investments—just be patient.

Career tip: TSmall changes in habits could lead to a significant difference in energy levels. Those having challenges conceiving a

child should seek take medical assistance.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Those on a limited budget need to be careful with the smallest of expenses. Make sure you are prepared before getting into any meetings

Career tip: Get enough rest if you feel slightly unwell or tired. Try to avoid any unnecessarily medication. Double check any medical reports if you feel there has been a mistake in the readings.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Approach situations from a position of advantage. Know when to let go if things don’t go as planned. Be careful of what you say online.

Career tip: Those with heart or high blood pressure related health issues need to take extra care. Seniors might want to work on strengthening their bones.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Just do your best if you are at the centre of a personal crisis. This is a positive time for friendships and relationships..

Career tip: Those suffering from a chronic illness need to follow their doctors’ guidelines efficiently. Avoid any food that makes you feel sluggish and lazy.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Stay focused and choose carefully if you have multiple options. Advice from a mentor should be taken in it’s context and modified to suit your situation.

Career tip: Those who want to manage their weight should be disciplined with their diet. Take extra care if you have a compromised immune system.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Deal with any stressful situation as best possible, and do not take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Make time for

friends you can trust.

Career tip: Try and eat home cooked meals. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Those in a creative career are in a positive phase and should make the most of all opportunities. Choose wisely if you have multiple investment choices..

Career tip: Eat only what suits you if you have digestive issues. Be careful of your spine and back as you could hurt yourself.