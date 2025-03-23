Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Relationships may be a focus, Handle any challenges in an appropriate manner. Make well thought-out financial decisions.

Career tip: Those at the initial stages of their career or who are building a different one should focus on creating a firm foundation. Be patient with any challenges you face.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Those dealing with a legal situation need to make a well thought-out decision. Handle family or relationship issues promptly in a straightforward manner.

Career tip: Cut out unnecessary tasks that are non-productive. Those who are up for a promotion or want a change of some kind are in a positive phase.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

A situation may not be as it seems. Make sure you have correct information before taking any action. Avoid unnecessary expenses and stick to budgets.

Career tip: Maintain a cordial equation with bosses and seniors, even those who are difficult to get along with. This is a good time for negotiations and interviews.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This is a positive time for investments and finances as long as you do not want quick results. Look after your health, and find a lifestyle balance that works for you.

Career tip: Make small changes in how you handle your schedule. Those working for a large organization should follow company protocols.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Work on your equation with parents or any authority figures in your personal life. Handle finances with care and do not make risky investments.

Career tip: Take disciplined approaches if you are handling a project on a tight timeline. Avoid gossiping with colleagues and stay out of office dramas.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Think before you speak, and respond appropriately even if you love to respond nastily. Those who drink alcohol regularly might want to cut back slightly.

Career tip: Try and avoid confrontation or any unpleasant situation with seniors. Make sure you are ready before you agree to take on new challenges.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Balance responsibilities and duties as best possible. Those who invest in the stock market need to be mindful and do their research carefully.

Career tip: Avoid acting on incomplete information, especially if you have a challenging situation. Try not to waste time on anything unnecessary.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make time for the friends and people who matter, especially if you have been taking them for granted. Focus on investing rather than spending money.

Career tip: Cut out all distractions and focus on what you need to do. Those who work from home might want to schedule their meetings differently.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make choices from a space of strength rather than fear or weakness. Learn from financial mistakes you have made in the past.

Career tip: Go over any contracts and other documents carefully and make sure all legalities are taken care of. Practice and make sure you are prepared for meetings or interviews.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Handle any sudden changes or challenges confidently. This is a great time to make new investments, as long as you research well and are comfortable with risks.

Career tip: Learn a skill or upgrade current ones. Those going through a career transition should plan well for the future.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Those with a large friend circle may want to be choosy about who they spend time with. Take extra care of your health, but don’t go to extremes.

Career tip: Teachers, counselors and others working with children might want to get a new qualification or degree. Use any information you have to your benefit.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Those going through a challenging time should make decisions carefully. Be willing to learn and expand your knowledge even if you think you know it all!

Career tip: Check on emails and other documents, making sure you have not left out anything important. Take help from a reliable senior if you need it.