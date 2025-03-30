Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Self-employed businessmen and professionals need to make well thought out decisions. This is a positive time for partnerships.

Health tip: Those prone to sinus allergies need to take extra care of themselves. Make sure you get restful sleep on a regular basis or you could face slight burnout.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

A traditional approach may work best while interacting with extended family. Avoid overspending on things that do not really have any value.

Health tip: Do your research if you want to make any changes in your diet or fitness routine. Those prone to throat infections need to take care of themselves.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Changing your perspective may be necessary, lest you miss an opportunity. Make sure you have all the facts right when dealing with a legal matter.

Health tip: Avoid triggering situations and food if you are prone to migraines and headaches. Try and eat fresh, home cooked food as much as possible.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Keep a steady pace and do not let yourself get lulled into procrastination. Stand up for what you believe in, without making a fuss about it.

Health tip: Any chronic health issue needs to be seen to immediately. Seniors should make sure they do age and health appropriate exercise regularly.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Let go of controlling situations or people, and focus on what you need to do. This is a good time for self-employed businessmen.

Health tip: A small issue could worsen quickly if you do not take care of it in a timely manner. Those with a sensitive immune system need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Balance your personal and professional life as best possible. Avoid making risky investments even if you are promised high returns.

Health tip: Clarity about your health goals is important if you want to make any lifestyle changes. Seniors should stick to what they know works for their diet.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Look at situations from a different perspective to get the right solutions. Be diplomatic with people, and honest – remember that the truth always comes out.

Health tip: Small changes in habits will go a long way to improve your health. Choose carefully if you need to consult a specialist for any chronic health issue.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Any challenging situation needs to be handled in a calm and controlled manner. You can take a skill to the next level with some focused effort.

Health tip: Those prone to respiratory allergies need to take care of themselves. A complete diet overhaul might be needed for those who want to loose or gain weight.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Focus on your strengths rather than letting any insecurities get the better of you. Self-employed businessmen may need to rethink their approach to a project.

Health tip: Make sure you know what you are getting into if you want alternate therapy.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Any issue in your personal life needs to be handled firmly, with care. Be careful with investments and avoid taking risks even if you are promised high returns.

Health tip: Those with any chronic ailment need to follow their doctors’ guidance. Seniors must excersie regularly.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be clear about what you want before having any important discussion. Put in your best at work, even if you are not sure about the outcome.

Health tip: Make sure you take any prescription medication in the proper manner and dosage. Be careful of back and spine while working out.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at your situation from a holistic perspective, and make decisions taking the longer term into view. Any new idea has potential if approached in the right manner.

Health tip: Take a little extra care of your throat, especially if you like to sing. Avoid taking health advice from those not qualified to give it.