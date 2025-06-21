Breaking News
Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 June,2025 03:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Be willing to take chances, but also focus on making the right choices. Try not to over spend while shopping when socialising with friends or colleagues.
Health tip: Those with a sensitive immune system need to take a little extra care of themselves. Do your own research before taking any new medicine.


TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Don’t allow another person to influence your opinion about someone who might be important to you. Look beyond the surface situations and focus on facts.
Health tip: Maintain a disciplined approach to your fitness, and don’t try and copy what someone else does – you know what will work the best for you.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Make time for yourself and do things you enjoy – you could take a hobby or a sport to the next level. Pay attention to any advice from a friend.
Health tip: Small lifestyle changes will make a difference over time. Be  careful while eating outside food and avoid  heavy, rich food as far as you possibly can.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Handle any legal issues with care, and make sure all your paperwork is correctly updated. Let go of situations that don’t work for you. 
Health tip: Those struggling to conceive a child may need to take medical help. Get a second opinion if you have had any medical tests done recently.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Listen to  your intuition and not what logic dictates. Be very clear about what you want to achieve,  and don’t back away from competition.
Health tip: A small niggling health issue could  unnecessarily get complicated if you do not handle it properly. Make sure you get enough rest if you feel unwell.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Be patient if you feel you are making very slow progress. Those facing a challenge in their relationship or marriage should be very careful about what they say during any of their arguments.
Health tip: Take prescribed medications, and substitute unhealthy food with healthier food options.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Stay away from any controversies at the office, and focus on your work. Make correct financial choices, and do not get taken in by big promises.
Health tip: Those prone to colds need to take a little extra care of themselves. Focus on eating  freshly cooked food instead of following a strict diet.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Handle any work pressure as best possible, and try to maintain  a work-life balance. Avoid making impulsive decisions or reacting before you have all the details.
Health tip: Make small changes rather than ones that are not sustainable. Get your eyes tested if you find yourself getting headaches or eye strain.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Any challenging situations need to be handled with firmness as well as understanding. Advice from someone you trust would prove to be invaluable.
Health tip: Take any supplements according to what you need. Make sure you drink enough water and try and avoid sugary drinks Including sports drinks.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Be careful that you don’t unknowingly make yourself a focus of gossip. Keep new ideas or plans to yourself, especially anything concerning money matters.
Health tip: Any lifestyle changes that you want to make will need planning and discipline. Be very clear about your health goals, even if they seem ambitious.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Let go of people and situations that no longer serve their purpose. Handle any delays that are out of your control as best as possible under the circumstances.
Health tip: Be mindful of your back and spine while working out. Make sure you drink enough water throughout the day.

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Pay attention to the important relationships, and do not take other people for granted. Handle inherited money or property in a careful manner.
Health tip: Try and avoid snacking on unhealthy food. Those with high blood pressure or heart related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

