Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Try not to do too much at once and prioritise what is important. Be mindful about personal information you give out to friends, and online.

Life tip: Let go of any guilt you may feel about a situation that was actually not in your control. Give yourself permission to look ahead with positivity.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

You may need to work harder for any goals you want to achieve. Make time for family and friends, and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments over non important matters.

Life tip: Stay open to new ideas and be willing to change your perspective. Go beyond your comfort zone and try something new.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Know when to walk away from a situation, and when to ask for help if you need it. Make the most of any career opportunities, especially if they fit your goals.

Life tip: Be very clear with your intentions, and prioritise and act promptly. Remember that abundance is a mindset beyond money.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be willing to try out new experiences, as long as you are aware of how safe they are. This is a positive time for those who work with a team of people.

Life tip: Know what you want, and remain in touch with your intuition and emotions. Remember that every experience brings you lessons.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make well thought out choices. Don’t worry about unimportant matters. Be prepared for glitches if you are starting a new project.

Life tip: Nothing is permanent, and the only constant in life is change. Any challenges you face will make you more resilient.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look beyond the surface during negotiations, and do not take others say at face value. Be clear about both professional and private goals.

Life tip: Upgrade your skills and do not let any fears hold you back. Focus on improving yourself rather than winning, especially in a situation which is not fair.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Listen to your intuition if you need to defend yourself or any decision you made. This is a positive time for family and friendships. Spend time with those who matter.

Life tip: Learn from past experiences, both the good and bad. Take it all and grow from it. Look at situations from different perspectives before labelling them.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think before you speak, and do not jump to conclusions. Clarity about your goals is important before you start work on them.

Life tip: Find your resolve, and let go of any negativity that is holding you back. Get rid of any outdated expectations, beliefs or lifestyle choices.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Follow office or company protocol, even if you find it challenging. This is a positive time for finances, if you make correct choices.

Life tip: Listen to your inner voice if you feel something needs to be worked on. Make the most of any quick moving energy, but balance it out with both good and sensible decisions.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make well thought out choices, as you will have to deal with the consequences. Make sure you are prepared for any meetings with your boss at work.

Life tip: Be willing to change your idea of what you think is a good life. Try and create a balanced lifestyle that keeps you in optimum health.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Stand up for yourself when you need to, and do not let another person take credit for your work. Handle investments and finances with careful planning.

Life tip: Keep working on yourself, and you will be surprised at what you can achieve. You are much more capable than you think.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Step back and reassess any plans to make sure you get the best possible results. Those with a sweet tooth might want to cut back on eating sweets and deserts.

Life tip: Bring self belief and assertiveness into your life, and be willing to make quick, strategic decisions. Strive to be the best you can be everyday.