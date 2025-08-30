Breaking News
Mumbai News

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 31 August,2025 12:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Recognise opportunities when they appear, and make the most of them to the best of your abilities. Handle finances carefully, especially if you are on a tight budget.
Relationship tip: Avoid saying things you might regret, and be respectful. Those who need to make a strong decision should think it though.



TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Be careful whom you confide in, as someone could gossip about you. This is a good time for family business especially any new business investments, and finances.
Relationship tip: Pay attention to the family who lives with you. Clear any possible misunderstandings as soon as possible. A younger person may need advice.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Knowing when it’s time to get out of a situation would save you trouble in the future. Any issues concerning property matters should be dealt with as soon as possible.
Relationship tip: Those going through a break up need to be very clear about what they want. Avoid getting into an argument or an important discussion over text.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Get all the data you need if you are negotiating a new contract. This is a positive time for investments and finances if you make well though out choices.
Relationship tip: Speak your mind honestly, without being harsh. Singles may prefer not to commit, even if they meet someone interesting.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Those looking for a new job must make sure they are prepared for interviews. Pay attention to advice from a friend you trust.
Relationship tip: Express yourself freely, and don’t be afraid to show emotion when you care. An older person may need extra support.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Check all official paperwork, as a small mistake could prove costly. Don’t allow yourself to get tied by what was possible in the past.
Relationship tip: Be careful about whom you trust with personal information, as not everyone may be as they seem. Singles are in a positive phase.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Keep your standards high if you want to make any changes in your professional life. Try not to overspend on things you really don’t need.
Relationship tip: Be clear about your expectations, but express yourself in a gentle and diplomatic manner. A younger person in  
the family may need a little extra attention.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Focus on your goals, don’t allow yourself to get distracted. Pay attention to your finances and investments from a longer term perspective.
Relationship tip: Follow through on any commitments you make, even if you don’t want to. Let go of any petty issues that are really not 
that important.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Don’t overestimate your capabilities, especially in any situation where you don’t have the full information. Stay away from any potential legal issues.
Relationship tip: Be mindful about what you say to people at home. Singles who are talking to someone  who lives abroad should be careful not to give personal information.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Those in a competitive situation at work need to be very careful about how they handle it. Avoid making any risky investments and spending unnecessarily.
Relationship tip: Letting another person influence your decisions would only cause unnecessary stress. Treat everyone with kindness and compassion.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Put in your best, even if you are unsure about the outcome. The traditional way of handling situations may be the best option as of now.
Relationship tip: Any challenges can be overcome if you think carefully and ensure you have right information. Don’t let any small issue become more than it is.

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Clarity about what you want will help you deal with any challenges. Those with an extremely diversified portfolio should make sure they track it regularly.
Relationship tip: Timing is important if you need to say something to someone, or make any changes in your personal life. Be very clear about what you want.

