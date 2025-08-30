Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Recognise opportunities when they appear, and make the most of them to the best of your abilities. Handle finances carefully, especially if you are on a tight budget.

Relationship tip: Avoid saying things you might regret, and be respectful. Those who need to make a strong decision should think it though.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be careful whom you confide in, as someone could gossip about you. This is a good time for family business especially any new business investments, and finances.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to the family who lives with you. Clear any possible misunderstandings as soon as possible. A younger person may need advice.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Knowing when it’s time to get out of a situation would save you trouble in the future. Any issues concerning property matters should be dealt with as soon as possible.

Relationship tip: Those going through a break up need to be very clear about what they want. Avoid getting into an argument or an important discussion over text.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Get all the data you need if you are negotiating a new contract. This is a positive time for investments and finances if you make well though out choices.

Relationship tip: Speak your mind honestly, without being harsh. Singles may prefer not to commit, even if they meet someone interesting.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Those looking for a new job must make sure they are prepared for interviews. Pay attention to advice from a friend you trust.

Relationship tip: Express yourself freely, and don’t be afraid to show emotion when you care. An older person may need extra support.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Check all official paperwork, as a small mistake could prove costly. Don’t allow yourself to get tied by what was possible in the past.

Relationship tip: Be careful about whom you trust with personal information, as not everyone may be as they seem. Singles are in a positive phase.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Keep your standards high if you want to make any changes in your professional life. Try not to overspend on things you really don’t need.

Relationship tip: Be clear about your expectations, but express yourself in a gentle and diplomatic manner. A younger person in

the family may need a little extra attention.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Focus on your goals, don’t allow yourself to get distracted. Pay attention to your finances and investments from a longer term perspective.

Relationship tip: Follow through on any commitments you make, even if you don’t want to. Let go of any petty issues that are really not

that important.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Don’t overestimate your capabilities, especially in any situation where you don’t have the full information. Stay away from any potential legal issues.

Relationship tip: Be mindful about what you say to people at home. Singles who are talking to someone who lives abroad should be careful not to give personal information.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Those in a competitive situation at work need to be very careful about how they handle it. Avoid making any risky investments and spending unnecessarily.

Relationship tip: Letting another person influence your decisions would only cause unnecessary stress. Treat everyone with kindness and compassion.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Put in your best, even if you are unsure about the outcome. The traditional way of handling situations may be the best option as of now.

Relationship tip: Any challenges can be overcome if you think carefully and ensure you have right information. Don’t let any small issue become more than it is.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Clarity about what you want will help you deal with any challenges. Those with an extremely diversified portfolio should make sure they track it regularly.

Relationship tip: Timing is important if you need to say something to someone, or make any changes in your personal life. Be very clear about what you want.