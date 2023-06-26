‘We’re making all efforts to boost infra, amenities in MMR’

CM says Rs 323 crore to Thane under Amrut Yojana shows benefits of a friendly govt at the Centre

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits areas affected by waterlogging on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was growing and his government was making all efforts to provide amenities and augment infrastructure. He was speaking at an event in Thane where he inaugurated some civic projects and laid the foundation stones of upcoming ones.

Thane had received Rs 323 crore as part of the Amrut Yojana and it was a good example of the state benefitting when there is a friendly dispensation at the Centre, Shinde said.

“MMR is growing and the state government is making all efforts to provide amenities to people and augment infrastructure,” Shinde said.

He said his government had insured 15 lakh Warkaris, who will converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, for Rs 1 lakh each and had also ensured common citizens can pray at the renowned temple even as officials prayers offered by the CM are underway that day.

He lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) for holding a protest on July 1 against alleged corruption in the BMC.

“They must remember they were in power for 2.5 years and amid the pandemic. There are allegations that body bags for COVID victims costing R600 were purchased at Rs 6,000. An inquiry will bring out the truth,” Shinde said.

