Western Railway commissions new Foot Over Bridge at Charni road station

A view of the newly commissioned middle FOB at Charni Road station. Pic/Western Railway

Western Railway has undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for what it has described as "convenience of passengers". Western Railway in a press release Monday said that a new Foot Over Bridge has been commissioned at Charni Road station, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur -- Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway -- the new middle FOB at Charni Road is 38.3 metres long and 6 metres wide. It connects Platform Nos. 1 and 4 with MCGM skywalk on the east side. The new Middle FOB has been commissioned on replacement account and has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore. The old FOB was closed for public for dismantling in October, 2021. The relaunching of old FOB was done on 24th February 2022 and the new FOB has been commissioned for public on February 27.

Thakur stated that with this new FOB, total 13 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate & Dahanu Road, taking the total to 146.

The FOBs commissioned this year are at Virar, Nallasopara, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar Road, Dadar, Grant Road, Matunga Road and Charni Road stations, including two skywalks viz. Andheri Skywalk and another one connecting Bandra Terminus to suburban network at Khar Road station.

Western Railway urged its "valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms."

(With inputs from Western Railway Press Release)