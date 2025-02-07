The rebuilding of Bridge No 20 is essential for passenger safety and the strength of the railway structure. The south abutment, which had weakened over time owing to outdated technology, has now been reconstructed using modern methods and structural designs

Listen to this article Western Railway completes first phase of rebuilding of bridge between Mahim, Bandra stations in Mumbai x 00:00

The Western Railway (WR) has successfully completed the first phase of the rebuilding of Bridge No 20 on the Mithi River, located between Mahim and Bandra stations.

On the intervening nights of January 24/25 and 25/26, WR took major blocks of nine-and-a-half hours each to rebuild the south abutment of the bridge.

During the first phase, four sets of girders, each 20.4 metres long and weighing 42 tonnes, were successfully launched using cranes. Excavation of approximately 2.5 metres was carried out beneath the railway tracks during the block period. Due to the lack of direct access to the site, this excavation was accomplished with trucks and machinery working on the running tracks.

The railways deployed advanced machinery, including 700-tonne capacity cranes, excavators, dumper trucks, hydra lifts, and tamping machines for the work.

Additionally, two locomotives and a team of around 100 employees were roped in for the completion of the bridge.

The rebuilding of Bridge No 20 is essential for passenger safety and the strength of the railway structure. The south abutment, which had weakened over time owing to outdated technology, has now been reconstructed using modern methods and structural designs. The new abutment enhances the strength and durability of the bridge, allowing it to meet the future needs of the railways.

The second phase of the project, which involves dismantling the old, unserviceable abutment, rebuilding it, and laying tracks on the newly installed girders, is scheduled for completion in May.

