Considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station of devotees reaching Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai for Ganpati idol immersions on September 17, the Western Railway has made several arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway (WR), the Mumbai Central Division will install additional CCTV cameras so that proper managements are made possible by monitoring the crowd at Charni Road station. Designated one-way passages are being made to make the movements of incoming and outgoing passengers easier. In addition to this, one more entrance will be opened at Bal Bhavan, besides the main entrance, so that passengers coming from Girgaon Chowpatty can easily reach Platform No 1 to catch local trains.

Abhishek also said that WR will run eight additional services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of September 17 and 18. The Down Slow train services of these additional eight services will be given extra halt time at Charni Road station so that passengers can board comfortably without any hassle.

38 fast trains to halt between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations

On September 17, a total of 38 Fast Up local train services will halt at all stations between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. To avoid the rush of passengers arriving and departing on Platform Nos 2 and 3, around 88 Up Slow local train services will not halt at Charni Road station on Platform No 2 from 5 pm to 10 pm on September 17. Apart from the regular ticket counters, arrangements are being made for additional Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) machines and facilitators at the station and also on the path of Bal Bhavan, so that there is no inconvenience to passengers while buying tickets. All the necessary information and announcements will be made regularly. Signages and electronic display units are being installed to display important information for the convenience of passengers at the station.

Abhishek said that in addition to these arrangements, WR will also ensure the sale of sufficient number of water bottles and snacks at the station and on the way to and from Bal Bhavan. Ambulance facility has been provided by the Mumbai civic body and WR at Charni Road station, and doctors and paramedical staff are being arranged in the emergency medical room. Adequate arrangements of lights and fans are being made at Charni Road station. Movement on the escalator of Platform 1 will also be in one direction.

From the security point of view, around 400 Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be deployed to control the influx of passengers at Charni Road station. RPF and GRP will also set up help desk to assist passengers, in case of any inconvenience or problem. Adequate arrangements for barricading and queue managers along with regular announcements through megaphones will be made by RPF. A fire brigade will also be arranged at the station. RPF is coordinating with State Police and GRP for the deployment of maximum police force.

Abhishek stated that on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, additional railway officers and employees will be on duty at Charni Road station round the clock, while the Control and Command Centre will be functional both at the station as well as Control Room. Recently, Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central division, also inspected the station along with other employees to ensure that efforts are being made to improve the necessary facilities.