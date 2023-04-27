Western Railway to run 32 pairs of summer special trains, check details

The said special trains will cover various routes including -- Vapi – Surat – Vadodara, Surat – Vadodara – Ratlam, Indore – Dewas – Maksi, etc

Western Railway in a press release said that it has planned to run 1476 trips of 32 pairs of Summer Special Trains between various destinations during the summer vacation season in 2023.

The said special trains will cover various routes including -- Vapi – Surat – Vadodara, Surat – Vadodara – Ratlam, Indore – Dewas – Maksi, etc.

The details of these trains are as under: