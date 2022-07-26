What have the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines done for us?: Commuters

Commuters from Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva say their troubles continue, demand trains starting from Diva; set to stage protest on August 6

Commuter body members hold a meeting over protest at Kalwa

The new 5th and 6th lines between Diva and Thane stations have not done much to improve the situation of the passengers at Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, claimed commuters, who have decided to stage a mega protest on August 6 to press for their demands to facilitate a smoother commute.

“It’s a combined protest of commuters from Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, considered the black corridor of Central Railway as most of the deaths due to track accidents are reported here. We got the new lines and a road overbridge at Kalwa but the situation has not improved, thanks to Railway officials who decided to run long distance mails from these new tracks even though the old Parsik tunnel is available for the same,” said Siddhesh Desai, vice-president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, one of the oldest and biggest passenger associations.

Commuters said, “Overcrowding is a perennial problem. The trains from Kalyan and Dombivli arrive jam-packed at Kalwa in the morning, making it difficult to even step on the footboard. Hence, we have to head to Thane.” The commuter body held a meeting on July 23 and listed a few demands. Last month, an online petition had also been floated by commuters.

As most of the trains that originate from Thane begin their journey from Kalwa car shed, commuters have demanded that the trains be given a scheduled originating point at Kalwa station itself so that commuters here can board it officially. “Expediting the Kalwa-Airoli rail link will also lead to solving much of the problem as commuters from Navi Mumbai can directly land at Kalwa without having to go to the crowded Thane station,” said a commuter.

Railway officials, however, said, “After commissioning the 5th and 6th lines between Diva and Thane stations, we have introduced 36 additional local trains for the benefit of passengers. They are also getting benefit during Sunday mega blocks as the additional corridor is available for train movement. We have also provided a platform on the fast line at Diva station and announced a halt there.”

“For the benefit of the commuters and to improve the punctuality of trains, we have closed the Kalwa Level crossing gate in coordination with the civic authorities. However, as there is no platform at the exit of Kalwa car shed, it is not possible to provide a halt for trains there,” a CR spokesperson said. Talking about the Kalwa-Airoli link, he said, “As it is, the new alignment is planned and the process of rehabilitation of project-affected people is underway.”

Four key demands

>> Expedite important projects such as Kalwa-Airoli link and Diva road overbridge

>> Allow Kalwa residents to board locals at car shed

>> Start locals originating from Diva

>> Halt fast trains at Kalwa and Mumbra, at least during peak hours