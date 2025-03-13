MVA MLAs remind govt of promise around election time; irked by minister’s response, they stage walkout amid sloganeering

Aditi Tatkare, NCP, women and child development minister; (right) Rohit Pawar, NCP-SP MLA. File pic/Shadab Khan

Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly as the ruling Mahayuti government failed to state when monthly financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday, during the question hour in the House, asked the government to give the specific date when financial assistance provided to women beneficiaries would be increased.

During the discussion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai, citing the manifesto of the ruling parties, said, “Will the government fulfil the promise that it has made to the people during the Assembly elections?”

Replying to the query, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare (NCP), assured the members of the legislature that the government would not shut the scheme and that its beneficiaries would continue to receive the financial assistance. “We are committed to fulfilling our promises. The chief minister and both deputy chief ministers will inform [the House] when the amount will be hiked,” Tatkare, daughter of Raigad MP and senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Sunil Tatkare, said.

During the discussion, the minister tabled the number of beneficiaries of the government’s flagship scheme. According to data shared by Tatkare, in October last year, the number of women receiving the assistance was 2.33 crore, which increased to 2.47 crore in January. However, not satisfied with the reply, especially the government not giving out a timeline from when the increased financial assistance would be provided to the beneficiaries, Opposition leaders shouting slogans against the Mahayuti government, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar), staging a walkout.

Popular scheme

Earlier this week, when the government presented its budget for 2025-26, the Mahayuti government reduced the allocation for its most popular scheme, which was launched before the state went to the polls. Before the Assembly elections, the state government maintained that the welfare scheme would cost the exchequer Rs 46,000 crore, but on Monday, an allocation of R36,000 crore was made for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The state government provides Rs 1500 as a monthly allowance to women under the scheme. During its poll campaign, the MVA promised the electorate that if voted to power, the amount would be raised to Rs 3000 per month. In response, Mahayuti campaigners announced that the monthly amount would be raised to Rs 2100.

2.47cr

No. of Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries as of January 2025

Criteria for Ladki Bahin applicants

Women aged 21 to 65 from families with an annual income below R2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. However, those who have a family member who is an income taxpayer, a permanent government employee or a pensioner, or those receiving benefits from other government financial schemes, are ineligible. Additionally, women from families that own a four-wheeler—except a tractor—do not qualify for the scheme.