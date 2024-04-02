Breaking News
When there is no issue oppn talks of Constitution getting changed Ajit Pawar
When there is no issue, oppn talks of Constitution getting changed: Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 02 April,2024 02:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

BJP leader and Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaja Munde said those who point out that Jankar is an outsider must know the one who works keeps moving

Ajit Pawar

Opposition parties raise the bogey of the Constitution being changed every time polls are near since they do not have better issues to discuss, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.


Addressing a gathering after Rashtriya Samaj Paksha leader Mahadev Jankar filed his nomination for Parbhani Lok Sabha seat, Pawar said people must not fall prey to such baseless statements. “The opposition does not have issues. Now they say the ruling alliance, after winning 400 seats, will change the Constitution. It will not happen,” he said.


Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Centre has brought about development and given gas and water connections without going into religion and caste angles.


“The Shaktipeeth Highway that the state government is planning will go through Parbhani. It will connect it with south India and western Maharashtra. Krishi vigyan kendras, industrial zones will come up in Parbhani,” Fadnavis said.

BJP leader and Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaja Munde said those who point out that Jankar is an outsider must know the one who works keeps moving.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

