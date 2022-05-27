Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Government orders action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy investigation'
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered, asks NCP after NCB's clean chit to him

Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered, asks NCP after NCB's clean chit to him

Updated on: 27 May,2022 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

NCP also says that the then zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, was answerable to the people of this country

Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered, asks NCP after NCB's clean chit to him

Aryan Khan. File Photo


Hailing the clean chit given by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the 'drugs on cruise' case, the ruling NCP in Maharashtra on Friday asked who would be held responsible for the trauma he suffered.

It also said that the then zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, was answerable to the people of this country.




Ally Congress alleged that the entire case was part of a "larger conspiracy" to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which it shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news nationalist congress party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK