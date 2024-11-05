Breaking News
Who’s up next?

Updated on: 05 November,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The three names sent to the ECI are IPS officers Sanjay Verma, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal and his batchmate Ritesh Kumar

Who’s up next?

Vivek Phansalkar has been given additional charge as DGP until a new DGP is appointed. File pic

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has forwarded the names of three eligible IPS officers for the post of the new full-time director general of police (DGP) of Maharashtra. “As requested by the ECI [Election Commission of India], three names have been submitted, and a decision will be made soon,” she said.


The three names sent to the ECI are IPS officers Sanjay Verma, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal and his batchmate Ritesh Kumar.


Saunik added that until a new DGP is appointed, additional charge has been given to Vivek Phansalkar, a 1989-batch IPS officer and the senior-most officer in Maharashtra. 


No. of 1992 batch officers in the running

Sanjay Verma

Sanjay Verma
A 1990-batch officer currently serving as DG, law and technical, he is set to retire in April 2028 and is at the top of the list of contenders for full-time DGP of Maharashtra  

Ritesh Kumar

Ritesh Kumar
Also from the 1992 batch, he is presently the DG of Home Guards. He was unexpectedly transferred from his position as Pune commissioner during the Lok Sabha elections and is now in the running for the position of full-time DGP.  

Sanjeev Kumar Singhal

Sanjeev Kumar Singhal
A 1992-batch officer, Singhal is currently posted as DGP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He was recently appointed to this role after the retirement of IPS officer Jaijeet Singh in April. 

mumbai police maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

