Mumbai: ‘Why allow pvt individuals to possess open spaces?’

Cong, SP, activists oppose RG-PG; Sena (UBT) yet to express views
A playground in SGNP, Borivli in September 2020. Pic/Satej Shinde
Key Highlights
- Mumbaikars and activists have opposed the draft policy
- Congress and Samajwadi Party have opposed it tooth and nail
- Shiv Sena (UBT) said the party would soon declare its stand on the policy
With the new open space plan of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) becoming the talk of the town, here’s where political parties, activists and other stakeholders stand on the draft Recreation Grounds and Playgrounds (RG-PG) policy.