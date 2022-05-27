Why be so secretive about BMC works: SP

MLA Rais Shaikh says he hasn’t received details of projects cleared by the administrator despite writing three letters

In its budget for 2022-23, the civic body has set aside about Rs 22,000 crore for projects

Days after the BJP demanded the details of BMC proposals cleared by the administrator on the corporation’s website, the Samajwadi Party has alleged that it is not getting the information despite several letters. Former group leader in the civic body and MLA Rais Shaikh has sought transparency over proposals.

The term of the corporation ended on March 7 and BMC chief IS Chahal, who has been appointed as the administrator, has the power to take all decisions on development works. Shaikh said he has written three letters demanding transparency and details of project works so far. In its budget for 2022-23, the civic body has set aside about Rs 22,000 crore for projects.

Shaikh said, “The municipal commissioner has started a new policy of not giving information to public representatives about the development work being started by the corporation and not taking any action regarding the instructions given by the public representatives. I have also written letters to the municipal secretary seeking information about development works and proposals approved. But they did not share any details.”

