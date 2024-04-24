Why did Uddhav Thackeray meet PM Modi after ED notice to kin, asks Narayan Rane

In 2022, ED attached the assets of Shridhar Patankar, Thackeray's brother-in-law, following which he met PM Modi, alleged Narayan Rane.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, the BJP's contender for the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg parliamentary seat in Maharashtra, has questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's alleged backdoor meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an ED notice to his relative.

Rane cited an event from 2022 in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached the assets of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd, which was held by Shridhar Patankar, former state chief minister's Thackeray's brother-in-law. The attachment was tied to an alleged money laundering investigation, reported PTI.

According to the report, Rane questioned the rationale for the meeting, citing Thackeray's previous criticism of PM Modi during a public address in Delhi. He pointed out that Thackeray had sharply criticised Prime Minister Modi and pushed people to vote him out, making the meeting appear inconsistent.

"Uddhav Thackeray harshly criticised PM Modi and even asked people to vote him out. So why did he even hold a backdoor meeting with Modi after an ED notice," Rane had asked.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rane will face Vinayak Raut, a two-term Shiv Sena (UBT) MP.

Rane emphasised the importance of political power in constituency development and promised to continue development activities in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts if elected. He emphasised his current position of power, implying that it allows him to carry out development programmes successfully.

"You need power to carry out development in your constituency. I am in power, and if I get elected, I will continue my work of development in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts," Rane was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Rane's criticism of Uddhav Thackeray came after he hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party and dubbed it a "Bogus" Janata Party. The criticism came after the Sena (UBT) which is in the opposition had called out the BJP after the NDA candidate for Baramati Sunetra Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were given a clean chit in the MSCB scam.

Additionally, Thackeray raked up the Adarsh Housing Society scam and targeted BJP over the induction of former Congress leader Ashok Chavan. He had said, "The ruling party has also become a part of the multi-crore Adarsh Housing Society scam."

