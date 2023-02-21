Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Why is Thackeray led Sena eyeing north Indian vote bank BJPs Ashish Shelar takes a jibe at Uddhav

'Why is Thackeray-led Sena eyeing north Indian vote bank': BJP's Ashish Shelar takes a jibe at Uddhav

Updated on: 21 February,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai BJP president said that ever since the BJP started spreading its wings in Mumbai, the sand under Uddhav Thackeray's feet started shifting

'Why is Thackeray-led Sena eyeing north Indian vote bank': BJP's Ashish Shelar takes a jibe at Uddhav

Picture Credit: BJP Mumbai


The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Monday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying that “Jo Na Bhagwan Ram Ka, Wo Na Kisi Kam Ka.” “The Hindi-speaking community very well knows who mocked Ram Mandir and Ram Setu. This community knows that ‘Jo Na Bhagwan Ram Ka, Wo Na Kisi Kam Ka!’,” Shelar said.


While addressing a meeting of BJP Mumbai office bearers and Uttar Bharatiya Morcha, the BJP MLA said that those who made fun of the Ram Temple and Ram Setu are roaming around for votes today. “It is because of their ego that they are in this position today. Sometimes they are going to meet Yadavs in Uttar Pradesh, sometimes they are going to Bihar, sometimes they are going to meet Stalin in Tamil Nadu, and they are meeting Ramesh Dubey in Mumbai. Why are they asking for votes, going door-to-door? The Hindi-speaking community is with the BJP, and it will remain with the BJP,” he added.



Also Read: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls national executive meeting of Shiv Sena


The Mumbai BJP president said that ever since the BJP started spreading its wings in Mumbai, the sand under Uddhav Thackeray's feet started shifting. “So today they (Uddhav Thackeray) are holding meetings with the North Indian community, but they should keep one thing in mind, Hai tyaar hum!”

Speaking about Shivaji Jayanti, Shelar said BJP celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at 410 places across Mumbai. “No other parties were present for Shiv Jayanti celebrations. Not even a single leader from the Opposition was seen on the ground for Shivaji Jayanti celebrations,” he added. Earlier, Shelar on Sunday warned Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut to stay “within limits”, saying he had never fought or won any election in his life.

Shelar’s remark was in response to Raut’s statement that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is “never taken seriously”. Hitting back at Raut, the BJP’s Mumbai chief said, “Sanjay Raut should stay within his limits. He never fought or won an election in his life.” Also lashing out at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for calling the EC a “slave of the BJP”, Shelar said the chief of the rival Shiv Sena faction was frustrated and distressed over losing his claim to the party’s symbol.

bharatiya janata party ashish shelar shiv sena uddhav thackeray ram mandir Ram Setu mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK