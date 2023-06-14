Maharashtra: Why no action against BJP leaders, asks Sanjay Raut after ED's action against Senthil Balaji

Sanjay Raut said that his party keeps sending complaints against BJP leaders with evidence to the central agencies but he is yet to hear a word from them

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned action against DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, the ANI reported.

In a reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid and subsequent custody of Senthil Balaji, Sanjay Raut asked that why no action was taken on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers despite several complaints made by the Opposition parties, the ANI reported on Wednesday.

Sanjay Raut said that his party keeps sending complaints against BJP leaders with evidence to the central agencies but he is yet to hear a word from them, according to the ANI.

"We keep sending complaints against their (BJP) people, with evidence. When will the probe against them start?" he questioned, as per the ANI.

Citing his own example Sanjay Raut said, "I have sent complaints against three ministers of Maharashtra to the ED on money laundering. I have not even received a reply from them. Why are there no raids against them?"

#WATCH | ..."We keep sending complaints against their (BJP) people, with evidence. When will the probe against them start?... I sent complaint against 3 ministers of Maharashtra to ED, on money laundering, I have not even received a reply...why there are no raids against… pic.twitter.com/kygCijTFQL — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Sanjay Raut further added that the central government uses the agencies against all opposition leaders who are vocal against them. Along with himself, he also cited Nationalist Congress Party's Nawab Malik, Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and several opposition leaders as examples.

"Whoever is opposing them (BJP) will be raided, be it Nawab Malik, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Anil Deshmukh...or even myself. This is not new," Sanjay Raut added, according to the ANI.

Several opposition leaders reacted to the ED's treatment of Senthil Balaji, who broke down while being taken into custody for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The ED took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday. When the ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security, high drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

(with ANI inputs)