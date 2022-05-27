Breaking News
Will NCB now act against Sameer Wankhede, asks jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Updated on: 27 May,2022 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
While Malik is in prison in an alleged money-laundering case, his comment was published through the Twitter account 'Office of Nawab Malik'

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday asked if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will take action against IRS official Sameer Wankhede and "his private army" now that it has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan in an alleged drug seizure case.

While Malik is in prison in an alleged money-laundering case, his comment was published through the Twitter account 'Office of Nawab Malik.'




"Now that Aryan Khan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede his team and the private army? Or will it shield the culprits? " said the tweet, accompanied by hashtags 'Farziwada exposed' and 'Truth prevails.'


