Since its inception, the legislation intended to protect and empower women has provoked heated discussion. With the potential to transform the legal landscape, many are wondering if this measure could create a precedent for other states, including Maharashtra.

Protest held to demand justice for Kolkata medic who was raped and murdered/ PTI

Since mid-August 2024, India has witnessed a watershed renewal of protests over crimes against women. From Kolkata doctor rape-murder to the sexual assault of two toddlers in Badlapur, the incidents have reignited concerns about women’s safety and rights across the country.