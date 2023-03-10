Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > With 93 more testing positive Maharashtras active Covid 19 cases mount to 405

With 93 more testing positive, Maharashtra's active Covid 19 cases mount to 405

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far stands at 8,64,87,927

With 93 more testing positive, Maharashtra's active Covid 19 cases mount to 405

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra on Friday recorded 93 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,38,222, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said. The recovery count increased by 107 to touch 79,89,393, leaving the state with an active caseload of 405, he said.


As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far stands at 8,64,87,927. 



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has risen from a daily average of four patients in the first half of February, to 12 patients in March. Doctors said this is due to climatic changes.


PMLA: Educationist took bank loans for schools, spent it on luxurious lifestyle, events with film stars, says ED

Though there were waves of Covid in a few parts of the world, the country experienced the lowest number of cases in January. The number further decreased in February. In Mumbai, in the first half of February, from Feb 1 to 14, there were a total of 47 cases registered with an average of less than 4 cases daily. During the second half of the month, from Feb 15 to 28, the number increased to 82 with an average of 6 cases per day.

In the first six days in March there were 75 cases registered with an average of 12 cases per day. However, no death was recorded in Mumbai in the past one and half month. “Covid-19 has now become endemic. There is a major difference in maximum and minimum temperatures now and this is the perfect ground for growth of viruses like the common flu or Swine Flu and even Covid. So the cases are increasing,” said Dr Pradip Awate, former state surveillance officer for epidemic diseases.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
Coronavirus Covid 19 news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK