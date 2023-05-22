The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday made a surprise announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: Sanjay Raut accuses PM Modi of taking 'arbitrary' decisions x 00:00

Days after the RBI's announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed when a decision goes against the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM comes up with some "arbitrary" decisions to water down the negative sentiments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday made a surprise announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

The RBI said it had asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Asked about the RBI's decision, Raut said, "Whenever a decision goes against the BJP or Modi, he comes up with some arbitrary decisions to water down the negative sentiments."

Also Read: MVA's Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing not fixed yet, but our 19 seats will remain with us: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha member also targeted the PM over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the Congress returned to power after a gap of five years.

"Karnataka is an important southern state with people celebrating festivals of various faith. The state has maximum number of temples and people do not hide their faith or religious inclination. Despite that, the people of Karnataka have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP," Raut said.

Why is it so hard for the BJP to accept it, he said.

Raut further said the BJP should learn to accept defeat, claiming there will be more such occasions.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation but said they would continue to remain as legal tender.

It advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

RBI said that citizens would continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)