Mumbai: Woman abuses, then tries to run scooter over traffic cop’s leg after being stopped for violation

The spot outside Kandoi Sweets on MG Road in Ghatkopar East where the altercation took place. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A woman traffic constable attached to the Vikhroli traffic division had a harrowing experience after she stopped a 20-year-old woman from riding her scooter on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on April 16 at Haveli Bridge in Ghatkopar.

Manisha Gaikwad, 35, stopped Pooja Sangani, 20, who was travelling with another woman riding pillion but was abused by the latter for doing so. Sangani also assaulted her and tried to run her scooter over Gaikwad’s leg, which resulted in a fracture. Gaikwad, with the help of other traffic police officers, managed to nab Sangani and took her to the Tilak Nagar police station at Ghatkopar. However, the police refused to register a case due to a jurisdiction issue. When the FIR was registered after sorting out the issue, the police only issued a notice to Sangani and let her go without taking any action.

Speaking with mid-day, Gaikwad said, “Sangani has contacts with local politicians and at the police station. She created a nuisance but the police officers didn't take any action against her. I will speak with senior offices in this regard.” Meanwhile, senior police inspector Sunil Kale of Tilak Nagar police said they have registered an FIR and started investigations. “The FIR was registered late in the evening and we can’t arrest a woman after 7 pm. Due to this reason, we issued her a notice and released her. But we are investigating the matter.” mid-day contacted Sangani and her mother Kajal but they refused to speak about the incident.

20

Age of the woman who assaulted the cop