Woman clerk from Thane school held for taking bribe

Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 43-year-old woman clerk from a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly taking bribe, the ACB said on Thursday.

The accused, Archana Patil, had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person to issue a Class 10 pass marks list and school leaving certificate and later agreed to take Rs 3,900, ACB police inspector Sushma Patil said in a release.

The person lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid a trap on Wednesday at the school and nabbed the clerk while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3,900, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

