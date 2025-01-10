Meanwhile, four people were injured in a fire that broke out in a scrap godown at Darukhana Mandvi, near Rey Road. According to the civic Disaster Control Report, the fire was reported at 3.25 pm on Thursday and was extinguished by 3.56 pm

The branch of the tree that fell

Listen to this article Ghatkopar: Woman killed, another injured as banyan tree branch falls on them x 00:00

A 60-year-old woman died after a branch from a banyan tree collapsed in a garden in Ghatkopar’s Garodia Nagar, 90 Feet Road on Thursday evening. Another woman was injured and admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. The women, identified as Minakshi, 60, and Vandana Shah, 56, were injured. Minakshi was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital, while Vandana Shah is receiving treatment. The two women had come to the garden for their evening walk.

A civic official stated that the garden is privately owned and managed by the local residential association. A source from the BMC’s N Ward office said, “We issued a notice to the association in April to trim the tree. At that time, the tree was healthy.” Meanwhile, a Garden Department official said, “We will confirm all documents to check if the notice was served, and then we will take action.”

Meanwhile, four people were injured in a fire that broke out in a scrap godown at Darukhana Mandvi, near Rey Road. According to the civic Disaster Control Report, the fire was reported at 3.25 pm on Thursday and was extinguished by 3.56 pm. The fire was contained to electric wiring, scrap materials, and other combustible items. The four injured were taken to the state-run JJ hospital. Rajendra Prasad, 40, is in critical condition, while Babaulal, 35, Dharmendra Gaund, 40, and Mohammad Riyaz, 3.