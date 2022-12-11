Breaking News
Woman kills self in public toilet in Thane

Updated on: 11 December,2022 09:15 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The deceased woman has been living with her daughter in Sainath Nagar after the death of her son last year

Representative Image


A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in a public toilet in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.


The deceased woman has been living with her daughter in Sainath Nagar after the death of her son last year.



She set herself on fire in the public toilet in the locality around noon. Local people saw smoke coming out of the toilet and rushed to the spot only to find the burnt body of a woman, the official said.


The motive behind the extreme step is under investigation, he said.

The official said the woman had attempted suicide in the past. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

