Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days, to take him to Rajasthan
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from primary membership, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities
Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre
Maharashtra reports 1,494 COVID-19 cases; one death
Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter; police files FIR
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Won't be surprised if Jawaharlal Nehru gets ED summons in National Herald case: Sanjay Raut

Won't be surprised if Jawaharlal Nehru gets ED summons in National Herald case: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In his weekly column published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut alleged that National Herald was like a weapon created by Nehru during the freedom struggle and not a property

Won't be surprised if Jawaharlal Nehru gets ED summons in National Herald case: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


In a stinging attack on the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on June 5 said it wouldn't be surprising if the Enforcement Directorate issues summons against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the National Herald newspaper case and paste the notice on his memorial.

In his weekly column published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut alleged that National Herald was like a weapon created by Nehru during the freedom struggle and not a property.




"When will traders in the present-day politics understand this?" asked Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana, in an apparent jibe at the BJP.


Show full article

sanjay raut shiv sena jawaharlal nehru news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK