Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Wooing OBCs ahead of Maharashtra Election 2024

Wooing OBCs ahead of Maharashtra Election 2024

Premium

Updated on: 11 October,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The cabinet continued the trend of establishing caste-specific economic development corporations

Wooing OBCs ahead of Maharashtra Election 2024

Cabinet gave nod to over 50 decisions, to tap voters ahead of the Assembly elections

In what is said to be its last weekly meeting of the current term, the Maharashtra Cabinet mulled over a variety of matters and gave its nod to a record number of 50 decisions, many of which attempted to tap the voters belonging to diverse social strata that is part of the other backward classes and Muslims ahead of the Assembly elections. Thursdays could be the last meeting of the Shinde Cabinet unless the chief minister (CM) decides to convene the next before the election schedule is announced before or after Dussehra.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dussehra Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK