The cabinet continued the trend of establishing caste-specific economic development corporations

Cabinet gave nod to over 50 decisions, to tap voters ahead of the Assembly elections

In what is said to be its last weekly meeting of the current term, the Maharashtra Cabinet mulled over a variety of matters and gave its nod to a record number of 50 decisions, many of which attempted to tap the voters belonging to diverse social strata that is part of the other backward classes and Muslims ahead of the Assembly elections. Thursdays could be the last meeting of the Shinde Cabinet unless the chief minister (CM) decides to convene the next before the election schedule is announced before or after Dussehra.