Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli

The deceased had come to Mumbai to support family; kin demand justice, blame healthcare system for tragedy

A CCTV captured Jagveer Yadav moments before he was run over

A 37-year-old contractual labourer, Jagveer Shamveer Yadav, lost his life on June 21 while cleaning the drainage system in Dhanukarwadi, Kandivli. The deceased, a native of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Mumbai in order to support his family. The incident occurred on June 11, and the police have since arrested a car owner and the contractor responsible for hiring Yadav.

According to the Kandivli police, Yadav, along with his coworker Devi Singh Lodhi, was tasked by the 62-year-old contractor Arjunprasad Shukla with cleaning a drain near Shankar Mandir Temple, close to Shubhshanti Society. While Yadav was inside the drain, a Hyundai i20 suddenly drove over the manhole, trapping him inside.

Shukla said, “I noticed a dog near the driver’s seat, which may have distracted the driver and led to him accidentally drive over the manhole. We immediately rushed Yadav to the hospital, but despite receiving treatment, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries on June 21.”

The Kandivli police have taken legal action against Shukla and the 65-year-old driver, Vinod Udhwani. After Yadav’s death, they added Section 304 to the initial charges under Sections 279, 336, and 338 of the IPC, in conjunction with Section 196 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Shukla and Udhwani were subsequently released on bail.

Yadav’s brother, Raj, said, “Jagveer was the sole provider in our family. With our father being blind and one of our sisters also visually impaired, his income was crucial for their well-being. Additionally, our two other sisters are of marriageable age, and Jagveer aimed to obtain funds for their weddings. Our other brothers are not in a position to support the family.”

Raj’s associate, Ashish Singh, who accompanied him during the ordeal, voiced his frustration with the healthcare system. He emphasised that Yadav could have been alive today if not for the inflexible and inefficient treatment he received. “The hospital he was admitted to lacked basic facilities. They negligently discharged him after an unsuccessful surgery, without addressing a severe lung infection that caused significant complications. Despite our attempts to secure admission at multiple hospitals, including KEM and Sion, he was denied due to the unavailability of beds. We even approached Shatabdi hospital, but the operating doctor was not present. Finally, we managed to admit him to Balaji hospital in Malad.”

Tragically, he passed away during treatment on the morning of June 21.” Singh further revealed the distressing conduct of ambulance drivers during their ordeal. “We observed ambulance drivers taking advantage of the situation, refusing to reduce their exorbitant rates. Those willing to provide services at a lower cost were prevented from transporting Yadav by members of the ambulance union near Bhagvati post-mortem centre. Concerned about the situation, we decided to transport his body in a private car after the post-mortem. This incident has deeply affected me, and I am determined to report it to the government. If necessary, I will pursue legal action.”

37

Age of the labourer