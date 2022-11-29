×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Yoga guru Baba Ramdev apologises for his remark on women

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev apologises for his remark on women

Updated on: 29 November,2022 05:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

At a public event in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, Ramdev had said that women can look good in anything, saree, salwar kameez or even when they wear nothing

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev apologises for his remark on women

Baba Ramdev. File Pic


Yoga guru Ramdev has apologised for his remark on women for which the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) had issued him a notice, the panel's chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.


At a public event in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, Ramdev said women can look good in anything, saree, salwar kameez or "even when they wear nothing".



He had shared stage at the event with state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.


Taking cognisance of the comment, the MSCW had issued a notice to Ramdev to which he responded with an apology.

Also Read: Aarey car shed: SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees

Chakankar in a tweet on Monday said, ¿Baba Ramdev aka Ram Kisan Yadav used lowly language against women at a public event in Thane. The state commission for women took cognisance of it and sent him a notice seeking his response in two days. The commission has received his response and he has sought an apology for his comments."

Ramdev in his response claimed his remarks were misconstrued and apologised for the comments.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had also tweeted the video of Ramdev's comments and sought an apology from him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Is AAP gaining support in Gujarat ahead of elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai news india mumbai news baba ramdev

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK