Yuva Sena Secretary Durga Bhosle dies due to 'heart attack'

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Reacting to her demise, Aaditya Thackeray who served as a former cabinet minister during the MVA govt in Maharashtra said that he was heartbroken to hear that the Yuva Sena activist is no more

Late Yuva Sena activist Durga Bhosle-Shinde. Pic/Twitter@Clyde_Crasto


The Yuva Sena Secretary of the Uddhav-led faction – Durga Bhosle-Shinde – died due to what the state media have reported as a “heart attack”.


Reacting to her demise, Aaditya Thackeray who served as a former cabinet minister during the MVA govt in Maharashtra said that he was heartbroken to hear that the Yuva Sena activist is no more.



“We’ve lost one of our most hard working and kind hearted Yuva Sainik. Have no words to express the grief felt by us in the Yuva Sena. Om shanti,” he tweeted on Thursday, April 6.


Clyde Crasto, a National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that he knew Durga Bhosle-Shinde since her childhood and that she will be missed.

“I have known Durga Bhosle-Shinde since her childhood. Some of my fondest memories of her are celebrating her 1st birthday, and then contesting the BMC election from our area. A kind soul and a warrior to the core, it was not her time to go...Will miss you, Durga,” Clyde tweeted.

As reported by local media, Durga was admitted to Bombay Hospital recently after she faced health issues while participating in a protest march led by Aaditya Thackeray in Thane. She died during the treatment, several state media outlets reported.

Her funeral procession will leave from her residence in Mumbai today at 6 pm and her body will be cremated at Banganga Crematorium, Walkeshwar.

