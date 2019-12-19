Search
Live Blog

CAA protests: Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, protesters detained

Dec 19, 2019, 14:20 IST | Check for updates

Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. Many protesters were detained in Delhi and Bengaluru.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 14:17 IST

    'Section 144 Imposed In Dakshina Kannada'

    Earlier in the day, the Karnataka police have issued Section 144 in the Dakshina Kannada district. Sindu B Roopesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dakshina Kannada, issued the order to impose Section 144 in the district. Following the imposition, a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka today, reports news agency ANI

  • Dec 19, 2019, 14:14 IST

    Just In:

    Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, reports news agency ANI

  • Dec 19, 2019, 14:12 IST

    'CAA is no threat to people of this country'

    I sincerely urge & appeal to all the political parties, leaders & people, to maintain calm on the issue of the Citizenship Act. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship, says Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa while speaking tp news agency ANI

  • Dec 19, 2019, 14:04 IST

    'No permission for any rally'

    In Hyderabad, too, police detained protestors. Avinash Mohanty, DCP South Hyderabad said, "Permission has not been granted to any organisation to hold any rally, procession or open outdoor protest in favour or against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in the entire South Zone. Around 50 people have been taken into custody."

  • Dec 19, 2019, 13:58 IST

    Section 144 imposed near Red Fort

    Earlier today, Police detained protesters near Red Fort, where they imposed Section 144. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 13:54 IST

    Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid

    Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also detained by the police. "Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice," Khalid tweeted.

  • Dec 19, 2019, 13:50 IST

    Historian Ramchandra Guha detained mid-interview

    Several protesters including Ramchandra Guha were detained for taking part in anti-citizenship law stir defying prohibitory orders, while rail and roads services were hit in Bihar during a bandh called by left parties. CrPC section 144 was imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area, but that did not deter scores of students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, entry and exit gates of Mandi House metro station were closed. 

  • Dec 19, 2019, 13:36 IST

    Telecom operators suspend internet

    Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order. "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK