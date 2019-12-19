CAA protests: Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, protesters detained

Dec 19, 2019, 14:17 IST 'Section 144 Imposed In Dakshina Kannada' Earlier in the day, the Karnataka police have issued Section 144 in the Dakshina Kannada district. Sindu B Roopesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dakshina Kannada, issued the order to impose Section 144 in the district. Following the imposition, a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka today, reports news agency ANI

Dec 19, 2019, 14:14 IST Just In: Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, reports news agency ANI

Dec 19, 2019, 14:12 IST 'CAA is no threat to people of this country' I sincerely urge & appeal to all the political parties, leaders & people, to maintain calm on the issue of the Citizenship Act. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship, says Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa while speaking tp news agency ANI

Dec 19, 2019, 14:04 IST 'No permission for any rally' In Hyderabad, too, police detained protestors. Avinash Mohanty, DCP South Hyderabad said, "Permission has not been granted to any organisation to hold any rally, procession or open outdoor protest in favour or against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in the entire South Zone. Around 50 people have been taken into custody." Hyderabad: Police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5nPiqPr3Kk — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Dec 19, 2019, 13:58 IST Section 144 imposed near Red Fort Earlier today, Police detained protesters near Red Fort, where they imposed Section 144. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort. #WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Dec 19, 2019, 13:54 IST Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also detained by the police. "Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice," Khalid tweeted. Picked up by Delhi Police from Red Fort. We had gathered to protest against the divisive CAB-NRC on Ashfaq & Bismil's martyrdom day. I appeal to all peacefully keep protesting till unconstitutional CAB-NRC is rolled back. This is something we owe to Ashfaq & Bismil's sacrifice. — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) December 19, 2019

Dec 19, 2019, 13:50 IST Historian Ramchandra Guha detained mid-interview Several protesters including Ramchandra Guha were detained for taking part in anti-citizenship law stir defying prohibitory orders, while rail and roads services were hit in Bihar during a bandh called by left parties. CrPC section 144 was imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area, but that did not deter scores of students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, entry and exit gates of Mandi House metro station were closed. #WATCH Karnataka: Police detained historian Ramachandra Guha during protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru, earlier today. #CitizenshipAct https://t.co/8jrDjtsOfm pic.twitter.com/P8csG0x9HN — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019