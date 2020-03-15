Maharashtra health ministry expands healthcare facilities, new labs in KEM, Kasturba, JJ Hospital

Mar 15, 2020, 21:03 IST Coronavirus count climbs to 16 in Pune, says Collector The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases from Pune in Maharashtra has risen to 16 so

far, a senior official said here on Sunday. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the latest patient to have found positive to the infection had a travel history of Japan, PTI reported.

Mar 15, 2020, 19:23 IST Maharashtra health ministry expands healthcare facilities State Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that the laboratory capacity to test samples of suspected novel coronavirus will be expanded to 350 per day from the present 100 per day at the civic-run Kasturba hospital in Mumbai in the next two days. Read the full story here

Mar 15, 2020, 17:58 IST Five booked for organising yatra in Satara amid Coronavirus outbreak Five people were booked in Satara in Maharashtra for violating social distancing rules in place to tackle the coronavirus outbreak by organising a religious event on March 13 in which over 5,000 people participated, police said on Sunday. These five are members of the 'Bavdhan Yatra Sanyojan Samiti' that organises the 'Bavdhan Yatra' in Wai in Satara, some 230 kilometers from the metropolis. Read the full story here.

Mar 15, 2020, 17:16 IST Narendra Modi meet SAARC nations leaders via video link Prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, said PM Narendra Modi during a discussion with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations in video conference meet to chalk out strategy to fight coronavirus PM Modi: As we prepare to face this challenge, let me briefly share India’s experience of combating the spread of this virus so far. “Prepare, but don’t panic” has been our guiding mantra. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8ELyM3Bjn6 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 17:10 IST PM Narendra Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on coronavirus mitigation efforts Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on

Saturday to discuss the state's preparedness to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak. The telephonic conversation, which took place at 11 am, was centred on the efforts by the state and the Centre to tackle the situation. Thackeray informed the PM about the measures taken by his government, sources said.

Mar 15, 2020, 17:00 IST Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the country's death toll from COVID-19 hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day. The 93-year-old monarch and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, are likely to be placed in quarantine at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in the coming weeks as tougher measures are put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the UK affecting over 1,140 people.

Mar 15, 2020, 16:33 IST Son of woman who died due to coronavirus in Delhi stable The son of the 68-year-old woman from West Delhi who was the second coronavirus casualty in the country, is being treated at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, official sources said. The 46-year-old man, a resident of Janakpuri, who was shifted from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital on Friday was shifted to an isolation ward on Saturday from the ICU after his condition improved. "He is out of the ICU and his condition is stable. He is not stuck to bed," an official source said. The man could not attend the funeral of his mother who was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat under the supervision of medical authorities.

He had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22 and returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after a day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7.

Mar 15, 2020, 15:40 IST Mumbai police invoke CrPC Sec 144, asks tour operators not to conduct group tours Amid the coronavirus scare, the Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked CrPC Sec 144 in the city and issued an order for tour operators, asking them not to take any groups to foreign or domestic destinations for tourism purposes till March 31, an official said. Defying the order, which came into effect on Sunday, may attract action under IPC 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said. Prohibiting conducting any business/holiday or other types of tours, organised by any Private Tour Operator(s), involving groups of people traveling together, to foreign or domestic destinations or otherwise, to prevent spread of Coronavirus #TakingOnCorona 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ym8kvgXHgB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 15:19 IST Pakistan PM's aide to participate in SAARC video conference Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in a video conference of SAARC member countries on Sunday proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a joint strategy to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Mar 15, 2020, 15:18 IST 'Say no to panic,' says sand artist Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. My SandArt of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji with message “Say Yes to #Namaste; Say No to Handshake”. Stay safe! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoU0HPQj9G — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 15:17 IST PM Modi, Uddhav discuss situation in Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They discussed the situation of coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it. Sources: PM Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. They discussed the situation of #Coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/UjTVv38DBC — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 15:07 IST BMC closes Mumbai Zoo, Taraporewala Aquarium Picture/Ashish Raje In order to help prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to close Mumbai Zoo (Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo) till further orders. Also, Taraporewala Aquarium, situated at Marine Drive has been shut down. Pulkesh Kadam, Taraporewala Aquarium curator told ANI, "We have received orders from the administration to shut the aquarium due to the coronavirus, many foreign tourists used to visit us and even schools students too."

Mar 15, 2020, 14:19 IST J-K medical superintendent suspended for disclosing suspected coronavirus patient's identity A medical superintendent of a hospital was placed under suspension for disclosing the identity of a suspected coronavirus patient in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh ordered the suspension of Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, Raghuvir Singh on Saturday, the officials said. The action against the doctor followed a violation of guidelines by revealing the identity of a suspected case.

Mar 15, 2020, 14:00 IST Uttarakhand government has banned mass gatherings, including seminars and protests, in the state amid coronavirus outbreak, informed state minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday. All government and private programmes have been banned for a month and the district magistrates have been authorised to take action if anyone is caught violating the orders. The state has already declared coronavirus an epidemic and has passed an order that all cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state till March 31. Medical colleges, however, will remain open.

Mar 15, 2020, 13:25 IST Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated. Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Read more

Mar 15, 2020, 13:14 IST KG, primary schools closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31 The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday directed closure of all kintergarden and primary schools till

March 31 as it stepped up preventive measures against coronavirus. Chief Minister K Palaniswami also issued order for closure of cinema halls and malls where people gather in large numbers till the month end in the taluks in 16 districts bordering neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka, where the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, an official release said.

Mar 15, 2020, 11:51 IST Mumbai cops prohibits tour to foreign, domestic destinations In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Police on Sunday issued orders prohibiting any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise. "Police has issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise. However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," read the order. Read more

Mar 15, 2020, 11:49 IST One tests positive on Dubai-bound flight All 289 passengers of Dubai-bound flight from Kochi were offloaded before take-off after one tested positive for coronavirus, airport officials said. The passenger who tested positive is a UK tourist, PTI reported.

Mar 15, 2020, 11:47 IST Another tests positive in Aurangabad A 59-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad, said officials.

Mar 15, 2020, 11:47 IST Karnataka postpones exams for classes 7 to 9 Amid growing coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Sunday postponed examinations of class 7, 8 and 9 till March 31, 2020. The revised dates for examinations will be announced after reviewing the situation. The directive was issued by state education minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday morning.

Mar 15, 2020, 11:24 IST Indian travel industry in crisis The Indian travel industry is in for a major crisis as travellers are cancelling their bookings with the number of coronavirus cases growing across the globe. The impact is now being witnessed in the domestic travel sector as well. Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services told ANI that within a span of three months, his firm witnessed significant reduction not only in the bookings of international flights but also domestic.

Mar 15, 2020, 11:23 IST Coronavirus: Do not kiss Holy Cross, says Archbishop Goa In order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus the Roman Catholic Church in Goa on Saturday issued advisory asking people to not kiss the Holy Cross and urged priests to purify their hands with sanitisers. The advisory issued by Archbishop of Goa Daman and Diu, Filipe Neri Ferrao also urged people to not shake hands and offer a Namaste instead. "On Good Friday, at the Veneration of the Cross, discourage people from kissing the Cross. The blessing with a raised Cross would be adequate. Those who desire could come in a queue, make reverence with a bow and go back. Holy water stoops may be kept dry," the advisory stated.

Mar 15, 2020, 10:58 IST 218 stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy arrive in India A total of 218 Indians, including 211 students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy have arrived in India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. He further said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days. India in Milan: 211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by Air India flight from Milan, in Italy. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/OQ0O70qY89 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:56 IST 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh A total of twelve people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far. Out of these 12 people, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and two from Lucknow, informed the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh. The state government has shut down schools till March 22, to prevent the spread of the virus. Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh: A total of 12 people have tested positive for #Coronavirus; seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and two from Lucknow. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:55 IST MHA suspends travel, registration for Kartarpur In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily suspended the travel and registration for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan from Monday. "In wake of the #COVID19india outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders," tweeted spokesperson Ministry of Home Affairs. In the wake of #COVID19india outbreak, as a preacutionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 0000hrs, March 16, 2020, till further orders.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:53 IST Medical store in Kerala sells face masks for Rs 2 At a time when many pharmacies are charging exorbitant prices for the face masks and hand sanitisers in the backdrop of high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, a surgical shop owner here is selling masks just for Rs 2. The supplies of masks and sanitisers have been limited and are being sold at higher prices than normal due to inflated demand following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted: #COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem ð·



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:52 IST 234 Indian evacuees from Iran quarantined Two hundred and thirty-four Indian evacuees from coronavirus-hit Iran, worst affected country in the Middle East, who arrived in the national capital on early Sunday morning, have been quarantined at an Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer. "Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is a fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," the Army said. Read more Indian Army:Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas https://t.co/2Ceuu27BLR — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:48 IST Spain, France impose tight restrictions Spain and France have imposed sweeping restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus, as US President Donald Trump tested negative for the disease that has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide. Spain on Saturday followed Italy and imposed a near total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food. The disease has so far claimed 196 lives in Spain, making it the worst hit European country after Italy. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife is among those infected. France meanwhile ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, cinemas and nightclubs but said food shops, pharmacies, banks and tobacconists would remain open and local elections will go ahead on Sunday. Several people stand at the usually busy Saint Jaume square in Barcelona on March 14, 2020 after regional authorities ordered all shops in the region be shuttered. (Photo: AFP)

Mar 15, 2020, 10:47 IST Substandard sanitisers seized in Pune, three arrested Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling substandard sanitisers. Police seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh and also confiscated product containers, empty bottles, caps, and labels from the possession of the accused. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gandhi, Mohan Chaudhary and Suresh Chheda. Maharashtra: Pune Police yesterday arrested three persons on charges of selling substandard sanitisers. Case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Essential Commodities Act. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jj08EMiX7p — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Mar 15, 2020, 10:46 IST Man held in Odisha for posting fake news on coronavirus A man has been arrested on charges of posting fake news on social media on coronavirus in Rayagada, police said on Saturday. The man was identified as Satyanarayan Samal, 32. "The accused had posted on Facebook that a person infected with coronavirus was admitted to a district hospital which turned out to be fake," police said.

Mar 15, 2020, 10:14 IST Kin of K'taka man who died due to coronavirus tests negative The test reports of three members of the family of the man who had died due to coronavirus, has come back as negative, while the report of one member is still awaited. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said, "As per test reports of family members of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who had passed away and was later confirmed positive for COVID-19, three out of four members have been tested negative for coronavirus. Report of one member is still awaited."