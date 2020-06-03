Live Updates: Cyclone Nisarga to hit coast near Mumbai today afternoon

Jun 03, 2020, 09:34 IST Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday appealed to people to stay safe in view of the cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit Mumbai tomorrow. The actor took to social media to share the guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on safety precautions. Read More

Jun 03, 2020, 08:57 IST Cyclone Nisarga approaching North Maharashtra coast at 11 kmph According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometres per hour. "Cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 250 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 02:30 am IST of June 3," according to a tweet by the IMD. Cyclone 'NISARGA' is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km south-southwest of Alibag and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai at 0230 hours IST of 03-06-2020 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2020

Jun 03, 2020, 08:57 IST COVID-19 patients shifted Ahead of cyclone Nisarga, the MMRDA handed over the 1,000-beds CCC to the BMC which had shifted around 150 patients there. The chief minister had instructed that the patients be shifted to buildings. As per the instruction, all patients were shifted to Goregaon and Worli centres on Tuesday. The BMC has instructed the police to check all the temporary structures made by them for COVID-19 surveillance.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:53 IST Huts, roads trees may face damages In the wake of cyclone Nisarga, major damages are expected to huts and houses with thatched or kucha roofs. Rooftops may blow off, unattached metal sheets may fly, power and communication lines may face problems. There may also be damage to roads as escape routes of water are expected to experience flooding. Other damages may include tree falls, uprooting of large avenue trees, damage to coastal crops and embankments for salt pans. IMD Mumbai has issued a warning for total suspension of fishing operations and movement in motorboats and small ships.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:35 IST In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast. "The Mumbai Commissioner of Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property," according to an official statement by the Mumbai Police.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:35 IST Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on June 3, the Central Railway's rescheduled eight train's which were supposed to arrive or depart from Mumbai on Wednesday. Similarly, the special train's from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which were scheduled to reach during the daytime were regulated and will now arrive in Mumbai behind schedule.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:31 IST IndiGo Airline on Tuesday cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai following the severe cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and will operate only three flights from Mumbai. "Due to severe cyclonic storm currently moving towards the country's western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3, 2020," IndiGo said in a statement.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:31 IST Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall Near Alibaug

Local officials take stock of the cyclone measures in various areas of Alibaug As the coastal villages in Maharashtra brace for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga, authorities are taking all adequate measures to prevent destruction in the coastal town of Alibaug which could end up being among the worst-hit. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel have been posted in Alibaug and on its beaches as a red alert had been issued over Cyclone Nisarga expected to hit on Wednesday afternoon.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:23 IST Every monsoon, BMC shifts thousands of residents on the banks of the Mithi river to safe places like municipal schools. While no one was shifted till Tuesday evening according to ward officers, the municipal commissioner claimed that people were being shifted.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:23 IST Strong winds expected Heavy rain and high-tide have always been a troublesome combination for the city, where many areas are below sea level. On Wednesday, the civic corporation will have to deal with the strong wind also.

Jun 03, 2020, 08:22 IST Cyclone Nisarga to bring rains, winds: All you need to know With Maharashtra already grappling with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government wants to ensure that cyclone Nisarga does not wreak havoc in the state and has put measures in place along the coast, including Mumbai in view of the approaching cyclone.