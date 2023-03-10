55-year-old Bihar man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef, three arrested

Three persons were arrested in this connection and the police are looking for two others allegedly involved in lynching Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that he was carrying beef in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Friday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection and the police are looking for two others allegedly involved in lynching Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Hasanpur village of Siwan district.

According to a local police officer, the incident took place on Tuesday when Naseem and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were going to meet their relatives at Jogia village in Saran district.

"Both were intercepted by locals near a mosque and it was followed by a heated argument. While Firoz managed to escape, the mob allegedly thrashed Nazeem with sticks," Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told PTI.

Later, the attackers handed over Naseem to the police. The man was taken to a government hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (headquarters) J S Gangwar said it is being investigated whether the deceased was carrying any meat.

Also read: No shooting stones, no jams on Jammu and Kashmir highway as road gets new tunnel next week

"Three persons have so far been arrested for mob lynching. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab two other suspects involved in the case. The case is being investigated from all angles," the SP said.

One of the arrested persons is a 'sarpanch', a member of the local panchayat.

The police started an investigation into the incident after registering an FIR based on the statement of the nephew of Naseem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.