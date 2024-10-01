Atishi along with the local MLA Praveen Kumar, examined the roads in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and the cabinet ministers examined and singled out damaged roads in various parts of the city on Tuesday to ensure a pothole-free national capital by the end of October, PTI reported.

The Chief Minister posted on the social media platform X saying that the BJP's "conspiracy" to stop the work being done for Delhiites by putting her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal in jail has failed.

"Under the guidance of Kejriwal, the Delhi cabinet and AAP MLAs are inspecting PWD roads to make them pothole-free," Atishi said.

"In this sequence, (I) inspected Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Nehru Vihar Flyover, Moolchand Underpass, August Kranti Marg on Ring Road today along with officials," she added.

दिल्ली में PWD की सभी सड़कों को गड्ढामुक्त बनाने की दिशा में आज सुबह 6 बजे से दिल्ली सरकार का पूरा कैबिनेट ग्राउंड जीरो पर उतरकर सड़कों का निरीक्षण कर रहा है।



इस क्रम में मैंने NSIC ओखला, मोदी मिल फ्लाइओवर, चिराग दिल्ली, तुगलकाबाद एक्सटेंशन, मथुरा रोड, आश्रम चौक व अंडरपास की… pic.twitter.com/k9HrGEuMkI — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 30, 2024

As per PTI, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia examined the roads in C R Park and the Alaknanda area and directed the officials to repair them.

Minister Gopal Rai examined the roads in Delhi's northeast area named Gokulpuri.

"Today, we are inspecting Loni Road in northeast Delhi. Here on the Delhi-UP border, the condition of the road is very bad, it has many potholes."

"We have instructed PWD officials to fix it on priority so that people do not face any kind of problem. I hope that the work of repairing roads and constructing new ones will be completed before Diwali," Rai said in a post on X.

Minister Imran Hussain also inspected PWD roads in the Korea Bridge area and asked the officials to repair them.

Delhi CM Atishi and her ministers on Monday had visited different areas to single out damaged roads across the city.

On Sunday, Atishi held a meeting to review the condition of the roads in Delhi and said that all ministers would inspect roads in their designated areas for a week to identify those roads in need of repair.

Following the inspection, repair work is to be started and all roads are expected to be pothole-free by October end, she said, PTI reported.

