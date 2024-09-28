The BJP Spokesperson has demanded an inquiry into the Gandhi family claiming that the cut money in MUDA scam was given to them.

Following the controversy over the alleged MUDA scam, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday claimed that both the "Gandhi family" and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has took part in the corruption because if they were honest, then the Congress would have removed Siddaramaiah from office, ANI reported.

According to ANI, Bhandari accused the Congress of corruption claiming that only "Operation Corruption" is being run by the Congress in order to take away as much public money as possible.

"Karnataka High Court didn't comment anything on HD Kumaraswamy, it commented against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah that he had taken Rs 55 crore. He himself went to the Karnataka HC against the Special Court order. When HC gave him relief against the governor's sanction, they accepted it, but, now, when it said that he is corrupt, then he termed it as 'Operation Lotus'," Bhandari said.

"Only one operation is going on, that is 'Operation Corruption' by Congress to loot the public money as much as they can and provide a cut to the Gandhi family, because if they were honest, they could have removed him from the post. Both Gandhi family and Siddaramaiah is indulged in this corruption," the BJP leader said to ANI.

Bhandari referred CM Siddaramaiah "nervous" following his retraction of the general consent granted to the CBI.

He said, "The people of Karnataka see Siddaramaiah as a corrupt CM. After the ill benefit of Rs. 55 crores were given to his wife and son... the Karnataka CM has no right to be on his chair. He is so nervous that he has taken back the general consent that is being given to the CBI. Karnataka High Court has said against the Karnataka CM that prima facie he has given the benefit of Rs 55 crore of public money to his family, he is the prime accused in the MUDA scam...."

"It should also be enquired if the cut money was being given to the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family should be questioned that even if the High Court took cognizance of the case, why Siddaramaiah is still on the post. It is clear that Gandhi family promotes corruption because they are itself corrupt," he said, as cited by ANI.

As per ANI, a petition has been filed in the Karnataka High Court, demanding CBI probe against Karnataka Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA scam with Snehamayi Krishna, a petitioner in the case insisting that since Lokayukta operates with the approval of the Karnataka government and chief minister, the investigation ought to be managed by the central probe agency.

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday issued an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to to look into claims of irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's (MUDA) allocation of 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, ANI reported.