A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting bikes on fire at an Ola Electric showroom in Kalaburagi after failing to get issues relating to his two-wheeler resolved despite multiple visits to the outlet, Karnataka Police said on Wednesday

Representative pic

Listen to this article Karnataka man sets two-wheelers at Ola Electric showroom on fire over non-resolution of bike issues x 00:00

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting bikes on fire at an Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka after failing to get issues relating to his two-wheeler resolved despite multiple visits to the outlet, police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the incident, the Karnataka Police said, adding, further investigation is underway.



A "frustrated" Mohammad Nadeem entered the showroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, with petrol and allegedly torched about six bikes on Tuesday, and soon the blaze spread to the entire outlet. He was later arrested, reported news agency PTI.

According to a senior police officer, the accused had purchased an electric scooter from the showroom in August, and when he was facing issues operating it, he approached the outlet staff multiple times but they did not respond to his concerns and kept neglecting his requests.

"This led to arguments between both the parties," the officer said. "He was frustrated over repeated denial by staff to address his concerns pertaining to the newly purchased two-wheeler, despite visiting the showroom multiple times."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.